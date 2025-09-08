New Bespoke Artwork Unveiled in Buckingham

Buckingham celebrated a special moment on 27th August, 2025 with the unveiling of an incredible new piece of bespoke artwork, commissioned with the generous support of the Community Board.

This striking installation, designed by local artist Lee Vernon, warmly welcomes all who visit Buckingham and adds a vibrant new focal point to the town.

The event was officially opened by our Mayor, Cllr Fran Davies, and the town’s much-loved Town Crier, Patrick Laws, adding a wonderful sense of community and ceremony to the unveiling. Following the opening, visitors enjoyed a free arts and crafts event in the Cattle Pens, where residents of all ages could take part in creative activities and celebrate the new artwork.

Reflecting on the project, Cllr Robin Stuchbury commented:

"With the support of the Buckingham & Villages Community Board, Buckingham has been able to benefit from this amazing piece of bespoke artwork. Designed by Lee Vernon after collaboration with a working group created from the Town Centre and Events Committee, including our Mayor and Cllr Fran Davies, the group proposed the initial ideas and outline.

"Lee Vernon expertly transformed these concepts into a fully realised and incredible creation. It has been many years since a piece of public artwork has been brought to Buckingham, and this is something new and different – an interactive piece that can also be used as a selfie wall, allowing the community to engage with it in a fun and creative way."

In a fun twist, the installation doubles as a selfie wall, encouraging visitors to engage with the piece. Buckingham Town Council is hosting a selfie competition – take a photo in front of the new artwork on the Chamber Wall, post it on Instagram with #BuckinghamArt, and tag @buckinghamtc for a chance to win a prize for the best picture!

This bespoke piece not only enriches Buckingham’s public art collection but also fosters community engagement, creativity, and shared enjoyment – a true highlight for the town in 2025.