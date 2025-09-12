New Aylesbury Community Bingo launches to support local charities

Aylesbury Community Bingo evening

The event is jointly organised by Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and the Red Balloon Educational Trust. Its launch coincides with the opening of the new Red Balloon Aylesbury Centre and will be attended by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Aylesbury.

Hosted at the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity Head Office on Walton Street (HP21 7QY), doors open at 6:30pm, with “eyes down” at 7:00pm.

Players can enjoy seven games of bingo for just £8, with the chance to win both cash and prizes. A raffle will also be held on the night, with tickets priced at £1 each or £5 a strip. Refreshments will be available, and guests are also welcome to bring their own drinks.

The Community Bingo is planned as a monthly fundraising event, with ambitions to expand to twice a month and involve more community organisations if successful.

“We are excited to launch this new community initiative,” said Bill Richards, Community and Events Fundraiser at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. “Not only will it be a fun evening for everyone attending, but it will also raise vital funds to support the work of both charities in Aylesbury and beyond.”

To guarantee your place, contact Bill Richards on 01296 826274 or email [email protected]. Tickets can also be purchased on the door (cash only).