Nature explorers at College Lake Nature Reserve

A day of nature exploration for 7-12 year olds...

Nature Explorers Day Camp - College Lake, Tuesday 6 August, 13th, 22nd, 29th August

Wildlife Day Camp for 7 - 12 year olds. Fully supervised by trained staff, without the need for parental supervision.

Location:

college lake

College Lake Upper Icknield Way, Bulbourne, Tring, Buckinghamshire, HP23 5QG

Meeting point

Learning team staff will be at the Blue Hut at the far end of the car park. Children must sign in with their adult before being left.

View on What3Words

Date

Tuesday 6 August 2024, Tuesday 13th August, Thursday 22nd August, Thursday 29th August

Time

Drop off/sign in between 9:45am and 10:00am Pick up 3:00pm

About the event

Wildlife themed activities for children to explore and engage in the great outdoors! The day is packed full of activities, games and crafts to help young people connect with the fantastic natural world that surrounds them.

This day camp will run from 10:00am to 3:00pm

Over the course of the day, children can expect to:

Connect with nature and learn about wildlife

Meet new like minded friends and join Team Wilder

Create fun wildlife crafts to take home

N.B. Ticket bookings for this event close at 10am on Sunday 4 August. Each attendee must complete and return the parental consent form sent out with the ticket information prior to the event.

What to bring:Dress for the weather in clothes and sturdy shoes that you don't mind getting dirty. Please check the weather forecast and bring waterproofs, warm layers, sun hat, sun protection and wear insect repellent. We will be outside for the whole session, and you will need to carry your own things.

Please bring a bottle of water and your own packed lunch and break time snack e.g. fruit. Dietary requirements are requested in case an additional snack or drink is offered by staff. Do not bring any nuts please.

This club is for children only - Adults are on site to drop off, register and then pick up at given timings.

Email

Price

£35 per child (Full day 10:00-15:00) + booking fee.

Suitable for