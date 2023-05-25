University of Buckingham staff and contractors are hosting a fundraising music event in support of the Sobell House Hospice Charity on Saturday June 17.

The ‘pay to play’ music evening is being organised by members of the university’s estates team, with the support of the university, which is letting them use its Tanlaw Mill building for the event.It also has the support of local businesses M2 Mechanical, Buckingham Travis Perkins, Buckingham, Edmundson Electrical, Bicester, Selectdec Decorators and Albany Carpets, Aylesbury

The 7pm event is open to all, with any donation accepted on entry and a donation for song requests would be appreciated.

From left: Jon Elliot of Selectdec painting, Matthew Cross, University of Buckingham, John Whitehead, M2 Mechanical Services

The event is being organised by the university’s head of estates, Matthew Cross, whose mother was cared for at Sobell House hospice in Oxford, and John Whitehead of M2 Electrical, who will also be the DJ on the night.

Matthew said: “As a family, we really appreciated the care that was given to our mother by Sobell House, especially by the attentive and compassionate staff.

"This has inspired us as a family to raise money through several activities, such as running the London Marathon, Oxford Half Marathon completing the Blenheim 7K and other donations.