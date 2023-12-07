News you can trust since 1832
Mummers Plays 2023

Marston Mummers will be performing a Traditional Mummers Play at 8 Pubs on 20/21st December. Full details of venues and times are shown below.
By Robert WebbContributor
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:03 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 09:03 GMT
A Mummers Play is a traditional play often performed from the 17th century onwards. Our version is based on a script originally written in Quainton. It includes traditional characters such as Father Christmas and the Devil, but also up to date references like King Charles and Megan Markle. All funds raised will be to Early Years Autism support and charities of the individual pubs choice. The play only takes about 15/20 minutes at each venue so why not come along and be entertained for good causes.

Wednesday 20th December

7.00pm 5 Elms -Weedon

2022 Mummers Cast after performing in The White Swan Whitchurch 2022 Mummers Cast after performing in The White Swan Whitchurch
7.40pm The Bell - Hardwick

8.20pm The Unicorn - Cublington

9.00pm The White Swan - Whitchurch

Thursday 21st December

7.00pm The Lion - Waddesdon

7.40pm The George and Dragon - Quainton

8.20pm The Crown - Granborough

9.00pm The Pilgrim - North Marston

