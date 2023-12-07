Mummers Plays 2023

A Mummers Play is a traditional play often performed from the 17th century onwards. Our version is based on a script originally written in Quainton. It includes traditional characters such as Father Christmas and the Devil, but also up to date references like King Charles and Megan Markle. All funds raised will be to Early Years Autism support and charities of the individual pubs choice. The play only takes about 15/20 minutes at each venue so why not come along and be entertained for good causes.