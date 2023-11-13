MP Greg Smith visits Boycott Farm Shop to celebrate 15th Birthday!

Boycott Farm Shop and Butchery celebrate their 15th birthday this week, after opening in the 17th Century Tithe barn on 8th November 2008 after extensive restorations bringing the beautiful building back to life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boycott Farm Shop and Butchery celebrate their 15th birthday this week, after opening in the 17th Century Tithe barn on 8th November 2008 after extensive restorations bringing the beautiful building back to life.

Richard and Rosemary Hilsdon are third generation farmers at Boycott Farm, Stowe, and have farmed and worked the land for nearly 50 years. In this time, and whilst at the helm, Richard and Rosemary have successfully diversified the farm into a free range chicken unit for eggs, a herd of Aberdeen Angus cattle supplying the Farm Shop and Butchery with high quality beef, and of course with the Farm Shop, where the ethos is on providing high quality homemade and local produce, with flavour and quality at the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP for Buckinghamshire Greg Smith visited the Farm Shop to celebrate the occasion and recognise the work and challenges faced in a small family farm.

Mp Greg Smith and Buckingham councillors celebrate Boycott Farm Shop's 15th Birthday.

Greg said “I want to heartily congratulate Boycott Farm Shop on their 15th birthday. An incredible beacon of local produce here in North Buckinghamshire that I know is enjoyed and supported by so many local people.

“When people ask how they can support farmers, supporting farm shops - like Boycott - is a perfect way to do it. If we had any silver linings to the horror that was the Covid pandemic, the huge growth in support for local shops and farm shops in particular was it. As life has returned to normal, and shopping habits for many return to the big supermarkets, I ask everyone to stop and think about how they may be able to keep supporting our farm shops and enjoy the best of local, British produce, fresh from farm.”

Richard Hilsdon said ‘We are so proud to be here 15 years later and just want to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers, and all our staff, past and present, for supporting us and being part of our journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is very much a family business, with Rosemary leading the kitchen team and creating delicious food for the shop, our son Philip managing all aspects of the Butchery, and our daughter Liz leading the front of house team. We hope to continue evolving and farming at Boycott for generations to come.’

Boycott Farm Shop