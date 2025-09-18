MK Dons Community Trust to host coffee mornings across the city

MK Dons Community Trust will host four coffee mornings on Saturday, September 27.

MK Dons fans and residents are invited to join the football club’s charity at one of its four community facilities this month for a coffee morning in aid of national charity Macmillan.

MK Dons Community Trust will host four separate fundraising events at Fairfields Sports Hub, Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion, Woughton on the Green Sports Pavilion, and Brooklands Community Hub on Saturday, September 27th, from 9am until 4pm.

With more than 400,000 new cases diagnosed in the UK each year, the four events will support Macmillan’s work in providing physical, emotional and financial support to anyone affected by cancer.

It will also offer visitors the opportunity to view the facilities behind each hub which hosts the charity’s community programmes, boys and girls pathway provisions, inclusion sessions and its post-16 education programme.

New opportunities for residents living close to each facility such as music room hire, bookings for private meetings and celebrations and space for racket sports and 3G pitch hire are also in place.

With MK Dons playing away to Shrewsbury on the date of the coffee mornings, the charity is hoping to see a strong turnout of Dons fans on the day.

Steven Watson, Head of Facilities for MK Dons Community Trust, said: “In addition to our own charitable activities, we work closely in partnership with other good local and national causes to help deliver positive impact.

“Football – and sport generally – can act as a huge ice-breaker to bring individuals and communities together.

“We want to harness this power and raise as much as possible in support of Macmillan’s work to make the lives of those affected by cancer as comfortable as possible through these coffee mornings at all four of our community facilities.

“So, if you’re free, pop along and enjoy something to eat, a drink and have a chat with our team who will be more than happy to discuss the wider work of our charity and how it’s helping people across the city to become the best version of themselves.

“There’ll be an opportunity to learn about the extra provisions we are bringing to each site, and how these will support our charitable objectives.”

No pre-booking or registration is required to attend either of MK Dons Community Trust’s coffee mornings. All three events begin at 9am and will run until 4pm. Postcodes for each participating facility are available below.

Fairfields Sports Hub: Apollo Avenue, Milton Keynes, MK11 4BA.

Woughton on the Green Community Sports Pavilion: Newport Road, Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes, MK6 3EA.

Tattenhoe Sports Pavillion: The Pavilion, Holborn Cres, Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes MK4 3EQ.

Brooklands Community Hub – Countess way, Brooklands, Milton Keynes MK10 7HN.