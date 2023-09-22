An event that focuses on holistic wellbeing, spirituality and good vibes returns to Aylesbury at the end of September.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show takes place at the Grange School on Saturday 30th September and Sunday 1st October. The show is open 11-5pm both days and is run by local events company Deer Spirit Events.

Exhibitors specialise in holistic therapies, wellbeing, self-help, yoga and mindfulness. One-to-one tarot, psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic readings are on offer. Retailers will be selling crystals, arts and crafts, healthy living products, jewellery and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks and workshops cover scrying, how to use crystals, the inner child, plant-based products, meditation, spirit guides, the subconscious mind and many other spiritual, holistic and wellbeing subjects. There will be demonstrations of mediumship on both days, and on Sunday, Searchers drummer, Scott Ottaway, will be running his popular drumming for wellbeing workshop.

Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

The show also celebrates World Animal Day, which is an International Day of Action for animal welfare that runs, each year on the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi. The WWF and the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust will be at the show, as will experts who work with horses and dogs to help people with their mental wellbeing. Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events will be running workshops on power animals and animal spirit guides.

“Come along if you fancy a nice relaxing me-day with family, friends and like-minded people,” Julie says. “If you’re feeling down or out of sorts you can get some advice and guidance. And we have lots of great stuff for sale, if you want to pick up a few early Christmas presents or fancy treating yourself.”