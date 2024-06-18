Milton Keynes Islamic Arts & Culture (MKIAC) presents: Art in the Park 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts & Culture (MKIAC) is thrilled to announce their annual Art in the Park festival, set to take place on the 13 of July 2024 from 1pm to 9pm at the Campbell Park Events Plateau in Milton Keynes. The festival will feature multicultural music and dance, art workshops, a food village, art marquee and so much more! There is something for the whole family!

Event Highlights

Parade of Colours: Join our vibrant Parade of Colours, showcasing the rich tapestry of Milton Keynes' multicultural community. We are actively seeking participants to contribute to this colourful spectacle.

Performances: Enjoy an eclectic mix of performances throughout the day, including:

Headliners : Raka Balkan Band

: Raka Balkan Band Taal Bhangra Dance Group

Northampton Orchestra

Greek Cultural Performance

Brazilian Samba Drummers

Art Marquee: Participate in a variety of engaging art workshops and demonstrations:

Art Workshops : Only £2 per session

: Only £2 per session Islamic Arts : Featuring calligraphy sessions

: Featuring calligraphy sessions Turkish Marbling: Demonstrations by a renowned Turkish artist

Peter Sanders: We are pleased to share that the Internationally renowned photographer Peter Sanders will be giving a talk on his new book Heaven, Earth, and the Ten Thousand Things, a landmark visual story of Islam in China.

Sanders works focus on the Muslim community around the world, especially their traditional and spiritual aspects. With more than four decades of experience in photography, Sanders is one of the most renowned and respected Muslim photographers in the world.

Food Village: Embark on a global culinary journey with an array of food vendors offering cultural flavours from all over the world. We are currently looking for more vendors to join us, particularly those who can offer affordable and varied cuisines.

Funfair: A lively and entertaining funfair for all ages.

With an expected attendance of around 18,000 people, this event promises to be a vibrant celebration of the community's diversity.

Call for Participation: Everyone is invited to participate in the Parade of Colours and other festival activities. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your cultural heritage and join a collective effort to promote environmental sustainability.

Join the MKIAC for a day of celebration, creativity, and community spirit as Milton Keynes comes together to honour its cultural diversity and commit to a greener future!

About MKIAC

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture is an award-winning national charity working in Buckinghamshire and Southeast. Inspired by Islamic arts, heritage and culture that encompasses both traditional and contemporary art forms, MKIAC covers a broad spectrum of inclusive arts-based events throughout the year. They are at the forefront of inclusion and diversity for the creative sector in Milton Keynes.

The establishment of MKIAC was prompted by the 9/11 incident in 2002, and we focus on using the arts and creativity as a vehicle to overcome societal divisions and provide a sense of community in our city.

MKIAC is a diverse grassroots organisation that, right from its infancy, has been a bench-setter for embracing diversity and inclusion. As well as events, the organisation has a strong educational outreach programme.