Milton Keynes' International Celebration of Culture, Creativity, and Belonging

Kinetika Bloco Youth Band

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts & Culture (MKIAC) Art in the Park returns to Milton Keynes on Saturday 21st June 2025, from 1pm to 9pm, for a vibrant celebration of culture, diversity, and artistic expression.

This year’s festival coincides with International Refugee Week and embraces the theme of “Belonging” - shining a light on the resilience and cultural contributions of refugees through music, dance, and visual arts. In honour of this theme, Art in the Park is collaborating with refugees in a range of creative and meaningful ways, placing their stories and talents at the heart of the celebration.

One of the festival’s most anticipated highlights, the Parade of Colours, will set the streets of Milton Keynes ablaze with movement, music, and artistic expression. Spearheaded by Tamzyn from Kinetika Bloco and featuring stunning banners created by artist Emma Garofalo, the parade will showcase a powerful visual and musical journey of unity and inclusion.

Attendees can look forward to breathtaking performances from a diverse range of artists, including:

Headliner: Sefo Kanuteh: A soulful Kora and Balafon player from The Gambia, Sefo is an acclaimed contemporary Mande musician who has collaborated with renowned artists such as Baaba Maal and the BKO Quintet. His captivating performances bring the warmth of Gambian heritage to UK audiences.

London Syrian Ensemble: A group dedicated to helping young refugees feel a sense of belonging through music education. The result: a powerful fusion of Syrian music and rhythm.

Greek Performers: Bringing the energy of traditional Greek dance and music.

Satyam Dance: A mesmerizing dance performance.

Afghan Performers: Showcasing the rich heritage of Afghan culture.

Yemeni Cultural Music Group: A soulful expression of Yemeni musical traditions.

Art Marquee: Participate in a variety of engaging art workshops and demonstrations including:

Create your own Tote Bags

Participants will have the opportunity to create their own tote bags that they can then take home with them.

Calligraphy workshop: Join esteemed calligrapher Abu Yahya - born in Pakistan, now based in London – for a hands-on workshop exploring the beauty of Islamic calligraphy. Learn to create your own piece under his expert guidance.

Henna Workshops: Learn how to create vibrant artwork with Henna.

Food Village: Embark on a global culinary journey with an array of food vendors offering cultural flavours from all over the world. We are currently looking for more vendors to join us, particularly those who can offer affordable and varied cuisines.

Funfair: A lively and entertaining funfair for all ages.

Call for Participation: Everyone is invited to participate in the Parade of Colours and other festival activities. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your cultural heritage and join a collective effort to promote environmental sustainability.

Speaking ahead of the event, Anouar Kassim MBE, Director of MKIAC, said: “Art in the Park has always been about celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that make up our community. This year, as we reflect on the theme of ‘Belonging’, we’re proud to create a space where everyone feels seen, heard and valued—whether through art, music, food or shared experience. At a time when connection matters more than ever, this festival is a reminder of the joy and strength we find in diversity.”

Art in the Park is made possible through the generous support of MK College, MK City Council, Arts Council England, Community Action (TBC), Music Hub, and local schools.

This free, family-friendly event invites the Milton Keynes community and visitors from across the UK to celebrate the power of art in shaping conversations around culture, belonging, and identity. From thought-provoking performances to interactive art installations, Art in the Park 2025 promises an unforgettable day of creativity and connection.

Join the MKIAC for a day of celebration, creativity, and community spirit as Milton Keynes comes together to honour its cultural diversity and commit to a greener future!

For more information visit MKIAC.org