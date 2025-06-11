Meet the real life Daddy Pig, and the son who is following in his footsteps!

Two miniature pig dads are stealing hearts this Father’s Day, as they enjoy family life at a Bucks attraction.

Jimmy, a dashing adult boar at Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, has already sired five litters of adorable piglets, all destined to become pampered pets in loving homes across the country.

Now, his son Pluto is following in his trotters, with his first litter expected any day now with his porcine partner Bambi.

Affectionately dubbed “Daddy Pig” by staff and visitors, Jimmy has become something of a star at the award-winning attraction, known as the UK’s leading breeder of miniature pigs. His gentle nature and impressive parenting credentials have made him a fan favourite.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: “We’re so proud of our Daddy Pigs! Jimmy and Pluto are both wonderful ambassadors for the farm, and it’s such a joy to see our visitors fall in love with them. We’re passionate about pig welfare and work incredibly hard to make sure every piglet is healthy, happy, and homed responsibly.”

Every family that adopts one of Kew Little Pigs’ piglets must first complete a specialist Pig Keeping Course and demonstrate that they have adequate space and facilities to meet the animals’ needs. The farm prides itself on its strict ethical breeding policy, with a strong emphasis on education, enrichment, and lifelong welfare.

Visitors to the farm this Sunday are in for a special treat, too, all human dads will be offered a free tea or coffee in honour of Father’s Day, making it the perfect family day out.

The charming animal attraction welcomes thousands of guests each year and offers hands-on experiences with its friendly herd of pigs, from piglet pampering sessions to guided educational tours.

Olivia added: “We want every animal in our care, and every visitor who walks through our gates, to feel valued and special. Father’s Day is a great opportunity to celebrate all dads, whether they have trotters or not!”

To learn more about visiting Kew Little Pigs or adopting your own miniature pig, visit www.kewlittlepigs.com.