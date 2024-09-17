Meet the dinosaur experts at Discover Bucks Museum’s Dinosaur Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for a family fun day celebrating the 200th anniversary of the naming of the first ever dinosaur species, Megalosaurus bucklandii

Bucks Dinosaur Day

Saturday 28 September, 11am – 3pm

Discover Bucks Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury, Bucks HP20 2QP

Discover displays, hands-on objects and activities exploring dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals from near and far including an opportunity to handle some real dinosaur fossils.

Meet dinosaur experts from the Oxford Museum of Natural History and the Isle of Wight’s famous Dinosaur Isle Museum.

Discover more about our own local geology, meet experts from the Bucks Geology Group and bring in your own mystery rocks and fossils for identification.

Craft activities for children including:

Make your very own dinosaur fossils to take home, decorate a dinosaur mask and learn how to make a dinosaur friend out of pipe cleaners in our family fun zone!

All ages are welcome but these crafts are especially recommended for children aged between 5-10 (younger children might need some help with their craft!) Please note that NON-Gluten Free flour will be used for fossil making: if you have any allergies we should we aware of, please let us know at [email protected].

Sensory Story Time at 11.30am Enjoy a special dinosaur-themed sensory story time at 11.30am (it will last approximately 30 minutes) and is suited for EYFS children and adults and children with SEND and PMLD. There will be singing, moving around and lots of chances for everyone to get involved.

Admission to Dinosaur Day event £2.00*

* Ticket upgrades are available for full access to the Discover Bucks Museum and the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery

For opening times, charges and to book visit discoverbucksmuseum.org

Discover Bucks Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury HP20 2QP