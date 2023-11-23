Meet Santa Claus at the Hearing Dogs Christmas Market

The Christmas Market takes place at the charity’s southern training centre, The Grange in Saunderton, near Princes Risborough , between 11am and 4pm on both days. Both adults and children will be very welcome, and every visit will help to change the lives of more deaf children and adults.

As well as a fabulous Christmassy atmosphere, visitors to the market will find unique gifts not to be found on the high street, including crafts and festive foods, mulled wine and beer from the local Rebellion Brewery, and live music from local bands and choirs.A visit to Father Christmas in his grotto is included in the entry price, although donations on the day would also be gratefully received and will help to change the lives of more deaf people.Tickets will cost £5 for adults and £3 for children aged between five and 16. Under 5s go free. Concessions (over 65s and students) are £3 and a family ticket for two adults and two children will be £15. Dogs (on leads) are very welcome. To book tickets and find out more, visit the Christmas Market page on the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People website.