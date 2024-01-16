Mayor to help open Thame’s newest care home

Thame’s newest care home is inviting the local community to attend its grand launch event along with some very special guests.

Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, will be opening its doors to the community on Wednesday 24th January, from 2pm-4:30pm, to join the celebrations along with some VIP visitors to cut the ribbon.

With the first residents having moved into Cuttlebrook Hall in October, everyone at the home is now gearing up to celebrate its official opening with the help of a special guest – the Mayor of Thame, Councillor Adrian Dite

On arrival, guests will be met by the team in the home’s main reception area, where they can enjoy welcome drinks and canapés. After the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, announcing the home as officially open, visitors will have the opportunity to find out exactly what life is like at Cuttlebrook Hall.

Visitors will be able to take a tour of the care home, as well as enjoying plenty of fun, family-friendly activities, including live entertainment from Seamour Court Choir, who will be singing a number of well-known classics.

There will also be a ‘knit and natter’ activity so visitors can try their hand at a new hobby, and a caricaturist to provide a unique memento of the afternoon. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy tasters of the delicious meals on offer to residents at Cuttlebrook Hall, specially prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “We’ve had such a warm and positive response from local people since we opened the doors to Cuttlebrook Hall in October – we already feel like part of the community!

“We’re delighted to be marking the official opening of our home and to celebrate with our neighbours, relatives and special guests. We can’t wait to show everyone the welcoming, friendly atmosphere we’ve created here at the home.

“On behalf of the team and residents here at Cuttlebrook Hall, I’d like to invite the people of Thame along to what promises to be a fun afternoon for all!”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, hair salon and café and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager, Barbara Howlett, on 01844 700183, or email [email protected].