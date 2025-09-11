Mayor launches Christmas card competition for local children
Two winners will be chosen – one from each age category:
- Reception – Year 2
- Year 3 – Year 6
As well as seeing their artwork printed as the Mayor’s official Christmas Card, the winners will also enjoy a very special prize: joining the Mayor on stage to help switch on Buckingham’s Christmas Lights at the festive event on Thursday 27th November.
The cards will be sold in the Buckingham Tourist Information Centre to raise funds for the Mayor’s chosen charities: Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers Youth Club and The Oli Hilsdon Foundation.
Mayor Fran Davies said: "I am excited to see what ideas the children come up with and I am sure that I will have a really difficult job choosing the designs which will be printed and put on sale for my charities. So, get your paints and pens out and your thinking caps on!"
How to Enter
- Download the Christmas Card Competition entry sheet from the Buckingham Town Council website or collect from the Council Office above Buckingham Library.
- Fill the frame with your design.
- Return completed entries by Monday 20th October 2025 to:
- Buckingham Town Council Offices
- Or email to: [email protected]
The Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition is kindly sponsored by BCQ.