Mayor launches Christmas card competition for local children

Your World

It may still feel a long way off, but Christmas is coming, and the Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr Fran Davies, is inviting local children to take part in a festive competition to design her official Christmas cards for 2025, with the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two winners will be chosen – one from each age category:

Reception – Year 2

Year 3 – Year 6

As well as seeing their artwork printed as the Mayor’s official Christmas Card, the winners will also enjoy a very special prize: joining the Mayor on stage to help switch on Buckingham’s Christmas Lights at the festive event on Thursday 27th November.

The cards will be sold in the Buckingham Tourist Information Centre to raise funds for the Mayor’s chosen charities: Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers Youth Club and The Oli Hilsdon Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Fran Davies said: "I am excited to see what ideas the children come up with and I am sure that I will have a really difficult job choosing the designs which will be printed and put on sale for my charities. So, get your paints and pens out and your thinking caps on!"

How to Enter

Download the Christmas Card Competition entry sheet from the Buckingham Town Council website or collect from the Council Office above Buckingham Library.

Fill the frame with your design.

Return completed entries by Monday 20th October 2025 to:

to: Buckingham Town Council Offices

Or email to: [email protected]

The Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition is kindly sponsored by BCQ.