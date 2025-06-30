The old White Lion sign – previously covered with lettering – has been revealed as part of the restoration of the building.

It is the sign displayed when the former pub was under Greene King ownership.

The paint has been successfully removed to remove the characterful old sign that was underneath it.

Owner and builder Nick Webb says: ‘The sign still needs some restoration works and I’m not sure how that will turn out.’

He adds: ‘We still don’t have planning permission for the pub to be converted to two houses even though the application was submitted in 2021! I’m told this will be determined in August 2025.’

Work continues to restore and update a building that was once considered an eyesore; the natural slate roof is nearing completion and re-rendering has started.

RED LION: Pete and Amanda Oxley say they hope to be able to serve drinks again at The Red Lion as soon as possible, perhaps in about a month.

They are staying in accommodation in Ivinghoe, thanks to the GoFundMe donations that have financed this since the fire at the Grade II listed, 17th-century pub on May 21.

RED LION: Work has started inside the pub to clean the smoke damage after a recent fire.

The fire started in a roof space and the cause is still being investigated. Pete, Mandy and five guests escaped unharmed, and their cat, Dylan, was found the next day.

Amanda told Marsworth News: ‘The cleaning process has begun, using a professional company. We do hope to get the wet side open very soon, perhaps in about a month.

‘Again, we thank everyone – it’s really hard to express our gratitude. Especially Lisa for taking in our cat (he may not want to come home again after the love he’s been given!)

‘The fire brigade was outstanding – the teams from different places worked together under difficult circumstances, having to pump water out of the canal and were always polite and respectful. Neighbours came out with drinks, cakes, jumpers and later even pizzas, not only for us but for the firefighters too.

‘And of course, a huge thank you for the GoFundMe donations which enables us to finance our accommodation. We are overwhelmed with the support the community is sending us.’

Neighbour Kristian Latham started the GoFundMe page for the Oxleys, where donations can still be made.

FUN QUIZ: There are a few tables left for Marsworth Fun Quiz Night on Saturday, July 26, starting at 7pm. The quiz is raising money for Marsworth Flower Festival over August Bank Holiday. Contact James on 07399 494041 to book for the quiz. Tickets are £10pp including turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice.

COUNCILLOR VACANCY: As a result of the resignation of Denise Cornwall from the Parish Council, there is a vacancy for a councillor. Interested candidates should email the Parish Clerk by Monday, July 7. The matter will be determined at the Parish Council meeting on July 14. See marsworth.org.uk for more details.

LITTER: More litter pickers are desperately needed to help keep the village tidy. Contact the parish clerk if you can help. The team meets for one hour per month, on the third Sunday from 11am. You don’t have to commit to every month.

FETE: Cheddington Village Fete is on July 12 from 12pm to 5pm at the recreation ground, offering lots of stalls, delicious food, a choir and more. And on Sunday, July 13, there’s a Family Fun Day at Cheddington Village Hall in Church Lane, with crafts, crazy golf, face painting and more.

PLANT SALE: This raised more than £1,000 gross, despite the poor weather.

WINDMILLFEST: This is on Sunday, July 27 from 12pm to 5pmat Pitstone Pavilion. There will be fairground rides, children’s entertainment, live music, food stalls, inflatables, a bar and more. Tickets are on sale now.

VILLAGE SHOW. Long Marston holds its Village Show on Saturday, August 2, from 2pm, including New Moon Morris dancing, a fun dog show, a horticultural show, a barbecue and many stalls and games.

CHORAL: Tring Choral Society is performing Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, with orchestra and Paul Barritt on violin. This is on July 5 at 7.30pm in St Peter and St Paul Church. Tickets are £17.50 or £20 on the door. Under 18s free. Tringchoral.org.uk.

PANTO: Vale Musical Society is looking for anyone with young children, aged six to 12, who would like to be in their pantomime this year, Vote for Father Christmas, by Gary Wilmot. Auditions are on July 13 at Long Marston Victory Hall from 2pm to 4pm. There are parts for 12 children. Contact [email protected] for a pack.

PARTY IN THE PARK: This is at Pitstone Recreational Ground on Saturday, July 12, with free entry. There will be live music, family attractions, food and a bar. Attractions include Hatters Amusements, kids games and rides, Busy Bodies with Jess including slime creations and face painting, SugarRush UK slushies, food vans and much more.

FLOWER FESTIVAL FUNDRAISERS: This year’s Marsworth Flower Festival will have an Around the World theme and will run from August 23 to 25.

The team is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to cover the refreshments tent, BBQ, and Pimm’s tent and additional flower arrangers are welcome. Local businesses are welcome to sponsor the programme, and flower displays. Also needed are photographs of the church for the programme, tombola prizes, jigsaws, baskets, baked goods and musicians to provide live background music. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

BEACONLIT: Your local book festival is back! On Saturday, July 12, BeaconLit 2025 will be held at Ivinghoe Town Hall and Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, LU7 9EP. The website includes author biographies and ticket information. Beaconlit.co.uk.