Marsworth: What's on

Magical sight: Last year's murmurations were magnificent. Picture: Martin Rance Photography.

All are welcome!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MARSWORTH MURMURATIONS: ARE THEY BACK? Most of us thought the spectacular local starling murmurations had stopped after trees were felled near the reservoirs to meet new regulations. Last year they were flying in stunning formations almost every night from December to March – but this winter, nothing! However, there have been reports of recent smaller murmurations, and last Wednesday at around 4.30pm there was a wonderful gathering of murmurating starlings in the skies over Stepnells. They appeared to head in the direction of College Lake before roosting. They have also been spotted from Pitstone, Ivinghoe and the canal. Let’s hope they appear more frequently now.

VALENTINE’S DINNER: Waters Edge Marsworth, now under new ownership, is planning a romantic, candlelit evening filled with delicious food and sparkling moments on February 14. Book at [email protected]. The café at the former lock cottage in Marsworth, Waters Edge, has now been taken over by a family from Cheddington – sisters Sam Hall and Lucy Whittington, and their mum Alison Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW PRE-SCHOOL: Windmill Pre-School, Pitstone, is opening up a new venue at Marsworth Millennium Hall and is recruiting. The pre-school is offering places for children from nine months-plus.

A murmuration at Marsworth last year. Picture: Martin Rance Photography.

FOOD TRUCKS: Gentlemans Bikers & Food truck is making Friday evening visits to the Anglers Retreat, serving burgers, chips, sausages and bacon baps. Meanwhile, Souvlaki House returns to the Red Lion on Friday, January 31 at 5pm. And How and Co fish and chip van comes to Marsworth on Tuesdays between 6.25pm and 6.45pm. Check details on their Facebook pages.

MARSWORTH 10K. The website for entries to the Marsworth 10k run on May 11 opens this week.

TREE CLEARED: A tree fell across Upper Icknield Way near College Lake in stormy weather over the weekend. But it has now been cleared to allow traffic through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANTO MYSTERY: Cheddington Panto Group has been working hard on a performance of Cinderella to create an amazing show, however the posters that one of the cast put up around Cheddington have mysteriously disappeared. The group is asking for their return. This year the panto is Cinderella and will run from February 21 to 23. Get your tickets at cheddingtonpanto.com.

ARTS AND CRAFTS: If you are looking for a Valentine’s gift, Tring Arts and Crafts Market is on Saturday, February 1 at Victoria Hall, Akeman Street, from 10am to 3pm. Entry is free and there are new artisan food stalls.