MARSWORTH: What's On

The Red Lion, Marsworth: Now a real focal point for the village

Village News

GREAT YEAR FOR THE RED LION: It’s now almost a year since Amanda and Pete Oxley and team took over the running of the Red Lion. They have made it a real focal point for the village, with a fantastic line-up of vibrant events. These range from Thai, Greek and Vietnamese meals once a month, as well as the normal menu, to talks by authors, craft evenings, steam engine and classic car and biker meets, including the Distinguished Gentlemen Riders in May. There have been charity auctions, live music, Morris dancing, parties and wakes, including one for duck Quacky, who had been a regular at the Red Lion. There are some great events in December, including a Christmas Market on the 1st, from 1pm to 4pm, pubcraft nights, singing round Charlotte’s Tree, with mulled wine and a barbecue on December 14 and the Red Lion New Year’s Eve party!

CAROLS AT THE RED: There will be carol singing with local choirs by Charlotte’s Tree at the Red Lion, Marsworth on December 14 from 5pm to 9pm, plus a barbecue, mulled wine and a raffle. All proceeds to Hectors House charity. You’ll also find Carols with the Tring Silver Band on Monday, December 23 at 7pm at the Robin Hood, Tring. And Tring Lions are organising carols in the Forge Car Park on Christmas Eve from 6.30pm.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: This will be held in All Saints, Marsworth, with the forest of trees available for viewing over the weekend of December 7 and 8, from 10am to 4pm. Ruth Monks is organising this. The theme will be Christmas Carols and donations of jigsaws, board games, raffle prizes, hamper goodies and cakes would be very welcome.

CHURCH: There will be a carol service at Marsworth Church on Monday, December 16. The Crib Service will be at 5pm on Christmas Eve, followed by Midnight Mass at 11.30pm. And Christmas Communion is at 10am on Christmas morning. Plus the School has a range of services at church.

MARSWORTH SCHOOL: If you are having a sort out before Christmas, Marsworth School is asking if you could bring items such as clothing, paired shoes, handbags and accessories to school in a bag for their Bag 2 School fundraising initiative. Please bring your bag on Friday, December 6 by 9am.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Get ready to kick off the festive season at The Red Lion, Marsworth, where there is a Christmas Market with arts, craft and food, On December 1 from 1pm to 4pm. Expect unique local stalls with handcrafted gifts, festive decor, and holiday goodies, plus tasty food stalls serving up seasonal favorites, and a fully stocked bar to keep the cheer flowing.

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Kick off the festive season in Tring at the Christmas Festival on Saturday, November 30 from 3.30pm to 8.30pm. There will be live entertainment in four locations, over 100 stalls, Father Christmas and his reindeer inside an enchanted Memorial Garden, late night shopping in the High Street shops, open churches and a fun fair.

BELL RINGING: Tring Annual Bellringing Festival is on Friday and Saturday (November 29 and 30). To celebrate, two quarter peals each lasting 45 minutes of non-stop ringing will be rung.

JOY TO THE WORLD: Beacon Community Choir will be holding a Christmas concert on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm at St Mary the Virgin, Ivinghoe. Tickets £12.50 (children free) from Lindsay Hewlett 07986 009157 ([email protected]) or £14 cash on the door.

WINDMILL WONDERLAND: The preschool behind Brookmead School is holding a Christmas event on December 7 with festive crafts, cooking, festive music and party games, plus food vendors and Hatters funfair. Book a morning or afternoon timeslot. The event is more family focused this year with smaller numbers in each sitting. Santa and the Grinch will each be attending! Booking essential. Windmillpreschool.co.uk/events

SANTA: Santa and his elves will be making their annual visit to Marsworth on Sunday, December 22, collecting for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice.