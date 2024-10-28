MARSWORTH: What's On

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All are welcome!

TRING TILES: Tring Local History Museum has secured the loan of the V&A Museum’s two examples, plus fragments, of the Tring Tiles.

The tiles, believed to have come from the walls of Tring Parish Church, date from the 14th century and tell the apocryphal story of Christ’s childhood in cartoon-like form. The stories are wildly improbable, in the manner of Dennis the Menace.

The free museum is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 3.30pm and the tiles will be in Tring for the next six months.

Back in Tring: Medieval tiles show the apocryphal story of Christ's childhood, resembling Dennis the Menace stories.

Details at www.tringlocalhistorymuseum.org.uk. The British Museum also has eight of the tiles, said to have been found in the 1860s in a curiosity shop and the museum in Tring already displays modern replicas of them.

BONFIRE NIGHT:

This spectacular annual event will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Entry £6, children £3. Rural Roasts will again be selling burgers and hot dogs.

Organisers request that you please park away from the rec, except Blue Badge holders, due to waterlogging last year.

QUIZ NIGHT:

This fun quiz in aid of All Saints Church will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the village hall, from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £12 including a light supper. Teams of up to eight. Call 01296 661725 or 07557 289049 to reserve your place.

CANAL FATALITY.

Following a recent drowning (the second on this stretch of the canal in a year), Marsworth Parish Council will ask Canal & River Trust if they could hold a training course for boaters, showing how to get out of the canal if they fall in. The banks are steep and slippery with considerable amounts of mud and silt at the bottom. MPC will also ask if they could consider installing ladders as they have done at the reservoirs.

REMEMBRANCE:

There will be a service at All Saints at 10am on November 10 and a gathering around the war memorial at around 10.50am. Those who would just like to come for the Act of Remembrance are very welcome to attend then.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL:

This will be held in church, with the forest of trees available for viewing over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Ruth Monks is organising this. The theme will be Christmas Carols and local organisations and families are invited to provide and decorate a tree.

WARDEN JOHN:

John White was presented with a certificate in church recently to celebrate being awarded the title of Churchwarden Emeritus for his 20 years as churchwarden. There was cake, too!

CLEAR-UP:

Volunteers are needed for an autumn clear-up of the village hall car park. Please come along on Sunday, November 24 at 10.30am. Contact [email protected]

DUNWALKIN:

Marsworth author Paul Barber will be doing another Meet the Author night at the Kings Arms, Tring on November 7 and The Stag, Mentmore on November 14. Signed copies of his book are also available at Meads Farm Christmas Evening on Friday, November 15 and it can be bought at Tring and Berkhamsted Bookshops. The fast-selling book (£15, with all proceeds to Guide Dogs for the Blind)) tells the story of his walk around the entire coast of Britain.

STEAM RALLY:

Marsworth Steam and Classic Vehicle Rally raised an incredible £25,000 for local charities this year, up from £13,000 the previous year.

TRING ROAD CLOSURE:

Tring High Street is closed until November 15 for essential utility works. Businesses are open.

BREWERY TOUR:

There is a charity tour of Tring Brewery on Thursday, November 28, from 7.15pm to 10.15pm, raising money for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice. Tickets, including supper and beer, are £27.50 from the hospice website.

JOY TO THE WORLD:

Beacon Community Choir will be holding a Christmas concert on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm at St Mary the Virgin, Ivinghoe. Tickets £12.50 (children free) from Lindsay Hewlett 07986 009157 [email protected] or £14 cash on the door.

HALLOWEEN FUNDRAISER:

The Howarth family are holding their last fully interactive Halloween Fundraiser at 3 Durham Road, Pitstone, from 4pm until 7pm on October 31. Next year will be just a display. Money raised will go to The Pepper Foundation.

COLLEGE LAKE:

There are half-term workshops for children at College Lake on October 29 and 30. Book at www.bbowt.org.uk/events.

SANTA:

Santa and his elves will be making their annual visit to Marsworth on Sunday, December 22, collecting for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice.