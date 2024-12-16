Marsworth Village News: Negotiations at former pub site

WHITE LION SITE: Local builder Prism Construction is in negotiations with the sellers of the former White Lion pub to buy it.

Director Nick Webb says that if they are successful, and if planning permission is granted to convert the pub to two dwellings, then the intention is to retain the building and restore it to its former glory.

However, negotiations are still ongoing. The pub, by a bridge on Lower Icknield Way, has been standing empty for many years now and previous planning applications to build houses there have been turned down.

FOOD VAN:

The White Lion, Marsworth in 1906

The food van Gentleman’s Bikers & Food is looking to come to Marsworth every Friday night between 6pm and 9pm and is looking for feedback. They do hot drinks, and a range of burgers and rolls and are on Facebook. Howe Chippy comes here every Tuesday evening between 6.25pm and 6.45pm, stopping at The Crescent, Vicarage Road and Lukes Lea.

BURGLARIES:

There have been a strong of attempted burglaries in Pitstone in the last week, with the intruders smashing open key safes to gain entry to properties. Thames Valley Police are advising to remove any keys from key boxes at the moment.

AUTHOR:

The White Lion as it looked in the mid-1970s

Marsworth author Paul Barber has been continuing his local speaking tour with an event in Aldbury, where he says there was a ‘question bombardment, lots of interest, books flying away at the end of the evening.’ His book Dunwalkin tells of his walk around the coast of Britain.

TREE COLLECTION:

Scout group 1st Ivinghoe & Pitstone will once again be offering a Christmas tree collection service on January 3, 4 and 5 2025, with the support of Colbree vans, Ivinghoe Golf Course and Tree Monkey. The mulched chippings will be used in local garden services. Book on the link on Everything Marsworth or search online and leave your undecorated tree outside the front of your property by 9am on the day you choose.

CHURCH:

The White Lion, Marsworth, as it looked in its heyday, back in 1915.

Crib Service will be at 5pm on Christmas Eve, followed by Midnight Mass at 11.30pm. And Christmas Communion is at 10am on Christmas morning.

CAROLS:

There will be carols with Tring Silver Band at the Robin Hood, Tring, on Monday, December 23 at 7pm, in aid of Hector’s House. And on Christmas Eve, there will be carols in the Forge car park from 7pm, organised by Tring Lions.

SANTA:

Santa and his elves will be making their annual visit to Marsworth on Sunday, December 22 from 4pm, collecting for the wonderful Rennie Grove Peace Hospice.

NEW YEAR WALK:

There will be a guided walk along the canals and back via Wilstone, on New Year’s Day from 11am. Meet at All Saints Church. The one-and-a-half-hour walk will be followed by soup and a light lunch in church. Let [email protected] know if you are planning to attend.

WONDERLAND:

There’s a Christmas Wonderland at Cheddington Village Hall on Saturday, December 21 from 12pm to 4pm with fun arts and crafts, meet and owl, a Christmas market, mulled wine and mince pies and more.

DOG WALK:

Church Farm Café, near Aldbury, is organising a Christmas Dog Walk around the Ashridge Estate on December 22, starting at 9.30am. The café opens at 8.30am for pre-walk breakfasts. Extra love given to dogs dressed in festive costume.