Marsworth Village News: Forest of sparkly Christmas trees

Ever seen a scarecrow on a Christmas tree, or a radar speed gun? The Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints, Marsworth on Saturday and Sunday provided a forest of 20 trees, all decorated in original ways

The theme was Christmas Carols and there were delicious home-made cakes for sale, as well as jigsaws, board games, jams and more, live music at times and a raffle.

Marsworth Litter Pickers’ tree looked amazing, decorated with items they had picked up, from disposable coffee cups and lids to snowmen made from bottle lids. The effect was surprisingly decorative!

The Marsworth Archive tree was also fascinating, with wooden baubles featuring scenes from village life gone by Neighbourhood Watch’s tree featured shepherds and sheep, while the Church Choir went for blue and white, the colour of their robes. And shredded newsletters were used to make effective decorations for the Marsworth News tree. It was a lovely, welcoming event, organised by Ruth Monks and team.

CHURCH:

There will be a carol service at Marsworth Church on Monday, December 16. The Crib Service will be at 5pm on Christmas Eve, followed by Midnight Mass at 11.30pm. And Christmas Communion is at 10am on Christmas morning. Plus, the School has a range of services at church.

CAROLS:

There will be carols with Tring Silver Band at the Robin Hood, Tring, on Monday, December 23 at 7pm, in aid of Hector’s House. And on Christmas Eve, there will be carols in the Forge car park from 7pm, organised by Tring Lions.

SANTA:

Santa and his elves will be making their annual visit to Marsworth on Sunday, December 22, collecting for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice.

NEW YEAR WALK:

There will be a guided walk along the canals and back via Wilstone, on New Year’s Day from 11am. Meet at All Saints Church. The one-and-a-half-hour walk will be followed by soup and a light lunch in church. Let [email protected] know if you are planning to attend.

MARSHCROFT:

There is huge concern in Tring about the revival of the Marshcroft plan. This development of 1,400 houses would increase its population by around 7,000 people and be hugely detrimental for Tring and Marsworth, says the parish council. We rely heavily on the town’s schools, shops, dentists and doctors.

There are already some 1,500 patients per GP at Rothschild House Surgery, making it very difficult to get an appointment. It is no longer possible to get NHS dentistry services., Tring School is at capacity and will be forced to prevent nearby Bucks children from attending, Parking in Tring Town will be unmanageable and already busy surrounding roads will become further congested, not to mention parking and meeting at the station. The latest development is that MP Victoria Collins is asking the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government what steps her department is taking to protect the Green Belt in Tring and Dacorum.

PREGNANT WOMEN:

You are needed for new BBC TV Series filming in December 2024, in Hemel Hempstead. To apply for this paid role, please send recent selfies of yourself to [email protected].

SERVICE DOGS.

Service Dogs is planning to open a new hub in Bucks/Herts and is looking for dedicated volunteers, trainers and fosterers in the area. The organisation provides veterans from the armed forces and emergency services who are suffering with PTSD with the benefit of a specially trained assistance dog. If you are interested, contact [email protected].