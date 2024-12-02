Marsworth Village News: Donkeys bring Christmas cheer

Pilchard and Pog, two adorable donkeys, had a lovely time meeting everybody at The Red Lion, Marsworth Christmas Market and supporting Marsworth PreSchool with Jane Shirley on Sunday.

CAROLS AT THE RED:

There will be carol singing with local choirs by Charlotte’s Tree at the Red Lion, Marsworth on December 14 from 5pm to 9pm, plus a barbecue, mulled wine and a raffle. All proceeds to Hectors House charity. You’ll also find Carols with the Tring Silver Band on Monday, December 23 at 7pm at the Robin Hood, Tring. And Tring Lions are organising carols in the Forge Car Park on Christmas Eve from 6.30pm.

SEASONAL TREATS:

Pilchard and Pog were the star attraction at Marsworth Christmas Market on Sunday, in support of Marsworth PreSchool.

The Anglers Retreat also held a Christmas Fayre on Saturday and is serving mulled wine and mince pies now – perfect for warming yourself up in front of the open fire after a walk around the reservoirs. Waters Edge has mince pies and luxury fruit cake on the menu, while Dottie About Cake at Little Heath, near Berkhamsted, whose owner is from the village, is serving special frangipani mince pies with Bailey’s extra thick cream.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL:

This will be held in All Saints, Marsworth, with the forest of trees available for viewing over the weekend of December 7 and 8, from 10am to 4pm. Ruth Monks is organising this. The theme will be Christmas Carols and donations of jigsaws, board games, raffle prizes, hamper goodies and cakes would be very welcome.

CHURCH:

There will be a carol service at Marsworth Church on Monday, December 16. The Crib Service will be at 5pm on Christmas Eve, followed by Midnight Mass at 11.30pm. And Christmas Communion is at 10am on Christmas morning. Plus the School has a range of services at church.

MARSWORTH SCHOOL:

If you are having a sort out before Christmas, Marsworth School is asking if you could bring items such as clothing, paired shoes, handbags and accessories to school in a bag for their Bag 2 School fundraising initiative. Please bring your bag on Friday, December 6 by 9am.

WINDMILL WONDERLAND:

The preschool behind Brookmead School is holding a Christmas event on December 7 with festive crafts, cooking, festive music and party games, plus food vendors and Hatters funfair. Book a morning or afternoon timeslot. The event is more family focused this year with smaller numbers in each sitting. Santa and the Grinch will each be attending! Booking essential. Windmillpreschool.co.uk/events.

SANTA:

Santa and his elves will be making their annual visit to Marsworth on Sunday, December 22, collecting for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice.

SANTASTIC FUN DAY:

Cheddington has a fun Christmassy event on Sunday (December 8) from 12pm to 4pm at Cheddington Village Hall, with a Christmas market, crafts, live music and more..