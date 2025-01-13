Marsworth Village News: Bid to fix low water pressure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Low water pressure has long been an issue for some in Marsworth.

Now, thanks to the efforts of Steve Smith, Thames Water have been logging the water pressure at a hydrant in Stepnells for a week. It is clear that pressure builds to approximately 2.5 bars overnight and then collapses to around one bar early in the morning (7am -8am) when water usage grows. It then recovers slowly - with some ups and downs - during the day with the pattern repeated overnight.

Thames Water have done some work on the pressure valve which is considered the cause of the problem in Stepnells. They also have a logger on the main pressure release valve for the village. Hopefully their findings and fix should benefit the whole of Marsworth, not just Stepnells, says Steve.

NEW PRE-SCHOOL:

Above the fog at Pitstone Hill on Saturday, looking back towards Marsworth, Tring and Wendover Woods. Picture: Brendan Jones

Windmill Pre-School is opening up in the new setting of Marsworth Millennium Hall and is recruiting. There is also an open day for families on Saturday, January 18, from 11am to 2pm.Senior staff will be on hand to greet visitors and answer any questions.There will be activities on offer. Zoe, the pre-school’s balloon artist, will be in attendance ensuring every child receives a bespoke balloon. And children can be signed up on the day, says Linda Ann Howarth.

COLD CALLERS:

There have been reports of charity workers cold calling asking for personal details, which are then passed onto call centres that will contact the resident to ask them to sign up for donations. Neighbourhood Watch advises never handing over personal details, especially banking information. Report the caller to the police online or by calling 101 if you are in doubt about their motives. Residents are also being reminded by police not to leave their car unattended on icy mornings while the engine is running.

TRING HISTORY.

here is an interesting exhibition on Forgotten Tring at Tring Local History Museum, put together by Tring School student, Arthur Trowbridge, who has photographed hidden details from around the town.

CHRISTINGLE:

Come and join St Mary’s Church, Ivinghoe, for Coffee, Cake , CCrafts and Christingle on Sunday, January 19 from 2.30pm to 4pm. Book on the Messy Church at St Mary’s Ivinghoe page on Facebook.

FOODIE FILMING: Renowned foodie and influencer Eating with Tod will be filming at The Goat Boat, moored in Berkhamsted, during lunchtime on January 25. And later filming will move to The Goat Yard restaurant in Tring. It’s a chance to be part of a special filming event.

FILM NIGHT: Wilstone Village Hall is showing the Amy Winehouse film Back to Black on Friday, January 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Wilstone shop or on the door.