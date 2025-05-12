MARSWORTH: Two Spitfires set to do a flypast at the Steam Rally on June 15!

The organisers of Marsworth Steam and Classic Rally are extremely excited to announce the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be carrying out a FLYPAST at this year's rally to include two Spitfire planes! (Subject to weather).

It will be taking place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15 at Startops Farm, Marsworth.

For details on how to find this fantastic event, visit www.marsworthsteamrally.co.uk. More than 20 full-sized steam engines and hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles are expected. Plus there is plenty of family entertainment, a beer tent, refreshments and lots to keep children amused, from face painting to a visit by a Tring Fire Engine. Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children, supporting local charities and community projects.

SCHOOL: Marsworth School is now accepting Nursery admissions, for children turning three years old. The school offers a warm, nurturing environment where children thrive through play-based learning and caring guidance.

SWORD PLAY: The Three Musketeers is being performed at the redundant Pitstone Church.

Experienced staff are dedicated to supporting every child’s development, confidence, and curiosity. 15 hours funded sessions are available and extended funding up to 30 hours total, subject to eligibility.

To find out more or visit, call 01296 668440 or email [email protected].

RED LION: The PubCraft session at the Red Lion on Thursday evening (May 15) at the Red Lion, offers a chance to make some pretty coasters. £17 per person. Book by emailing [email protected]. Meanwhile the Red Lion has an authentic North Indian street food van serving food from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, May 16, eat in or takeaway.

The recent VE Day celebration at the pub was a great success, with wartime era music and many locals dressing in 40s outfits.

RIDE: The Distinguished Gentlemens’ Ride sets off from the Red Lion on Sunday, May 18.

RED LION BRIDGE: Villagers are being reminded to object as soon as possible to a proposal for traffic lights at the Red Lion bridge.

The application is for a Certificate of Lawfulness and is intended to facilitate a development at the airfield for 320 houses, with a main thoroughfare through the village, substantially changing its character. You can comment on the Bucks Planning Portal.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: It is welcome news that there will be a Flower Festival this year – the first since 2019. It will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25.

The team is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to cover the refreshments tent, BBQ, and Pimm’s tent and additional flower arrangers are welcome. Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor the programme, and flower displays. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

VE DAY FUN: Locals dressed up to celebrate at the Red Lion

WENDOVER ARTS FESTIVAL. This will be from May 24 to 26, in Church Lane, Wendover. Over 70 wonderful artists will be there with their work which will be available to purchase including paintings, photography, jewellery, glass, pottery, ceramics, cards, prints and textile art.

PLANT SALE: This will be in the churchyard on Saturday June 7, from 2pm to 5pm, with tea and cakes also on sale. Please bring any plant donations beforehand.

GENTLEMEN’S RIDE: The Distinguished Gentlemens’ Ride will gather at the Red Lion, Marsworth, at about 9am on the day of the ride, Sunday May 18 – and leave for Tring, Berkhamsted and Pitstone at around 11.30am. They are expected back at the Red Lion for lunch at around 12.30pm. The ride raises money and awareness for men’s health charities.

BEACONLIT: Your local book festival is back! On Saturday, July 12, BeaconLit 2025 will be held at Ivinghoe Town Hall and Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, LU7 9EP. The website includes author biographies and ticket information. Beaconlit.co.uk.

MATILDA: Matilda The Musical will be performed at Cheddington Village Hall on Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29. Tickets are £15 and £12. Book on 01296 660872.

WEDDING FAIR. This will be on Sunday, May 18, at Pitstone Memorial Hall. Doors open from 12pm to 4pm.

OPEN GARDENS: Drayton Beauchamp Open Gardens will be on Sunday, June 22, from 1pm to 5pm. Visit a variety of interesting gardens, enjoy tea and homemade cakes, browse the plant stall, visit the 800 year old St Mary's Church and support chosen charity The Sunnyside Trust, which trains people with learning disabilities to acquire skills.

PITSTONE CHURCH. The redundant church on Church Road, in Pitstone, will host a performance of The Three Musketeers by This Is My Theatre on Tuesday, June 3, in the churchyard. It promises lots of sword fights! And on Friday, July 4, there is a wine and cheese sampling planned. There are also plays and concerts in August and September.