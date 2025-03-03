MARSWORTH: Tring High Street closed through March by roadworks

Extensive work continues in Tring High Street, where contractors are resurfacing the road's block paving. The work will continue until the end of March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car parks are still open, and the town was busy with pedestrians on Saturday and Sunday, with many visiting the arts and crafts market in Victoria Hall on Saturday, and Tring Festival in the market car park, which continued over the weekend. Buses and cars are being diverted. New car parking charges come into effect in Tring this month.

JUMBLE:

There will be a jumble sale at Marsworth Millennium Hall on April 5 at 2pm. Josie Kempster is organising it.

Work on the block paving continues in Tring High Street, where the shops and car parks remain open. Picture: Stephen Kitchener/Photography - Image by Steve

CAR BOOT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An indoor car boot sale is planned at Cheddington Village Hall on Sunday, May 4, from 10am to 1pm. Book a spot on 07834917662. Tables are £10.

SCHOOL:

Marsworth C E Infant School is pleased to announce that after a positive admission consultation it is now accepting three-year-old Nursery admissions. Please contact the school office on [email protected] or 01296 668440 for further information or for tour of the school.

FILM:

Paddington in Peru is being shown at Wilstone Film Night on Friday, March 21 at 7pm, in Wilstone Village Hall.

TRING TILES:

Tring Local History Museum is organising a Tring Tile group visit on 12 March at 11AM, including a talk. We ask for a donation of £5. Refreshments and presentation included. If you wish to attend, please contact. [email protected]

FOOD OPTIONS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waters Edge Marsworth has been getting good reviews for its Yorkshire Wraps, served on Sundays from 2pm to 4pm, with a choice of beef, chicken or veg. The usual menu now finishes at 2pm on Sundays. The Anglers Retreat is also winning praise for its pizzas and curries.

HALL CLEANER:

The Millennium Hall has a job vacancy for a cleaner, two hours three times a week. Call Dick Brake on 07774 131 603.

BOOKSHOP:

Next week, Our Bookshop in Tring is welcoming the brilliant Sara Davies. The star from TVs Dragon's Den will be demonstrating her no-nonsense, down-to-earth entrepreneurship that makes her so popular. She will be in conversation with Jamie Fewery at High Street Baptist Church on Thursday, March 13, doors opening at 7pm. Book at Tringbookfestival.co.uk.

TRINGE FESTIVAL:

The Tring Aperitif mini preview season starts on Monday in the Coach House behind the King’s Arms in Tring. Book at www.get-stuffed.biz/tringe-aperitif.