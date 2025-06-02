MARSWORTH: The Red may be serving drinks again soon

There are hopes that the Red Lion, recently badly damaged in a kitchen fire, may be serving drinks again soon. Managers Pete and Amanda Oxley say that the pub is closed for now, 'but we hope we can get the wet side open soon and start serving drinks again.'

The builders are in, and work is progressing to repair the pub and its roof.

Michael Brake, the owner, has posted on Everything Marsworth: ‘Thank you for all the messages and offers of help at The Red Lion.

‘Thank you Michael Narduzzo and Iain Puddephatt for helping out. Thank you, James Kennedy and, of course, Richard Brake and Lynda Brake. As you can see, work has already started to remove wreckage and keep the rain out.’

Steam show at Marsworth: This fantastic event takes place on Father's Day, Sunday June 15. Picture: Marsworth Steam and Classic Rally.

Pete and Amanda also posted: ‘We have just seen Kristian (Latham) and are totally overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity, through GoFundMe.

‘We thank you all so much and definitely appreciate this amazing total. This will help us with accommodation at the moment, and essential supplies. Feeling the love and support from our friends. Xx’

https://gofund.me/a44618f0 links to the page, which has raised more than £8,000 so far.

The couple say they are looking for furnished rented accommodation locally, with Hobknob their dog, once they have the guidance from the insurers. They rescued their cat, Dylan, who will be staying with friends. And all their clothes are untouched.

SCAFFOLDING IS UP: Work has begun to repair damage to the Red Lion, following a kitchen fire. Picture: Michael Brake

The pub has become an important hub for the village, hosting frequent events for the community including a recent VE Day celebration, complete with sandbags and 1940s music, and the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

AKEMAN SOLD: The Akeman in Tring, along with nine other pubs in the Oakman Group, has been sold to hospitality company The Restaurant Group – which is known for the Brunning & Price pubs and for Wagamama.

The Akeman opened in 2007 and has remained a popular pub and restaurant in the town, despite challenging trading conditions.

Eamonn Borg-Neal has posted on Everything Tring: ‘With my father on leave this was a decision carried out by the board with the group’s best interest at heart.

‘They have kept on all of the kitchen, front of house and management team of The Akeman, and we will be going through a transitional period of six weeks, where Oakman will hand over the pubs. The pubs will be staying open during this and no changes will initially be made to how we do things.

‘I will be staying with the Akeman, therefore leaving the Oakman Group, and I look forward to meeting the new owners, and hope I can represent the town’s wants and needs when we discuss the future of the pub and go from there.

‘For the foreseeable future I ask that my father and my family are given complete privacy, at this time. If you are a shareholder with questions, please use the contacts you are provided with for answers.’

The Grand Junction Arms remains part of the Oakman Group. Oakman founder and chief executive Peter Borg-Neal stepped away from the business in April, due to illness. Chairman John Leslie now leads the company.

With the purchase of the ten Oakman pubs, Brunning & Price will now own 89 pubs. The Restaurant Group is owned by private equity behemoth Apollo.

STEAM RALLY FLYPAST: The organisers of Marsworth Steam and Classic Rally are extremely excited to announce the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be carrying out a FLYPAST at this year's rally to include two Spitfire planes! (Subject to weather).

The amazing steam show will be taking place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15 at Startops Farm, Marsworth.

Final preparations are underway, and with a record of more than 400 pre-booked stalls & exhibits, it is shaping up to be a big one.

Organisers are looking for a few more volunteers to help with setting up and running the event on the day – they can enjoy free entry to the rally, as well as a free drinks token for the bar. Contact 07771 376567 if you can help.

For details, visit www.marsworthsteamrally.co.uk. More than 20 full-sized steam engines and hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles are expected.

Plus, there is plenty of family entertainment, a beer tent, refreshments and lots to keep children amused, from face painting to a visit by a Tring Fire Engine. Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children, supporting local charities and community projects.

FLOWER FESTIVAL FUNDRAISERS: There will be a Flower Festival this year – the first since 2019. It will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25.

A fun quiz night is being held on Saturday, July 26, to raise funds. Tickets are £10 per person, including turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice.

And the inimitable Neil Gurney will be doing a flower arranging demonstration, complete with entertaining patter, on Monday, June 9 at 7.30pm at Marsworth Millennium Hall, also in aid of the festival.

The team is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to cover the refreshments tent, BBQ, and Pimm’s tent and additional flower arrangers are welcome. Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor the programme, and flower displays. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

WHITE LION: Work at the White Lion continues with the internal and external reinforced concrete retaining walls, which are now nearing completion. The concrete roof tiles have been removed and disposed of and the chimney is being repaired and repointed.

The rotten fascias and soffits are being replaced, along with some of the timbers forming the main roof structure. A natural slate roof covering is being installed, just as it was when the building was originally built, says Nick Webb of Prism Construction.

PLANT SALE: This will be in the churchyard on Saturday June 7, from 2pm to 5pm, with tea and cakes also on sale. Please bring any plant donations beforehand.

SHUT THE GATES: Farmer Ed Kempster politely asks walkers to shut the gates after them when on the footpath through Manor Farm.

ART TRAIL: The Rowsham and Wingrave Area Art Trail runs from June 7 to 22, featuring 20 artists in five venues showing a wide range of creative skills - pottery, sculpture, printing, textiles, painting, pastel drawings, fused and stained glass, metal and woodwork.

Venues include Field View, Castle Street, Wingrave, where 13 artists including Marsworth’s Carrie Kearsey, will be exhibiting their work from June 13 to 22 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

BEACONLIT: Your local book festival is back! On Saturday, July 12, BeaconLit 2025 will be held at Ivinghoe Town Hall and Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, LU7 9EP. The website includes author biographies and ticket information. Beaconlit.co.uk.

MATILDA: Matilda The Musical will be performed at Cheddington Village Hall on Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29. Tickets are £15 and £12. Book on 01296 660872.

OPEN GARDENS: Drayton Beauchamp Open Gardens will be on Sunday, June 22, from 1pm to 5pm. Visit a variety of interesting gardens, enjoy tea and homemade cakes, browse the plant stall, visit the 800-year-old St Mary's Church and support the chosen charity The Sunnyside Trust, which trains people with learning disabilities to acquire skills.

PITSTONE CHURCH. The redundant church on Church Road, in Pitstone, will host a performance of The Three Musketeers by This Is My Theatre on Tuesday, June 3, in the churchyard. It promises lots of sword fights! And on Friday, July 4, there is a wine and cheese sampling planned. There are also plays and concerts in August and September.