This year’s event was bigger and better than ever, drawing crowds from far and wide to enjoy a spectacular showcase of steam engines, vintage vehicles, and live entertainment.

After a cloudy start, the rally basked in warm sunshine, setting the perfect scene for one of its most anticipated moments: a Spitfire flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. The aircraft roared overhead twice before tipping its wings in salute as it departed.

More than 20 full-sized steam engines and hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles gave the large crowds plenty to see – plus around 400 pre-booked stalls and exhibits in total and plenty of food and drink options, from Greek souvlaki to a German sausage grill.

Arena displays ranged from dog agility, to tractors, tug of war and much more, while live band Pickled Tink played three sets, returning by popular request.

Last year the Rally raised £14,000 for local charities and it is likely even more has been raised this year. For details, visit www.marsworthsteamrally.co.uk.

WHITE LION: The White Lion is finally structurally sound. The internal and external reinforced concrete walls have been completed and signed off. To protect the structure the roof is progressing, Nick Webb of Prism Construction told Marsworth News.

‘The next stage is basically major maintenance, to prevent damp ingress into the basements. These works have to be carried out by qualified personnel, and I am pleased to say both of my operatives (Matt and Charlie, both local lads) passed their tests when sent on the course.

‘The pub sign, which I will retain on the building, is actually masking the original. It appears the original sign depicting a lion’s head has been covered over with the words The White Lion. My intention is to restore this sign to its original face, however I am reliably told that if I try to remove the stick-on panel displaying the words The White Lion, I may well ruin it.

‘While the sign is off for restoration there will be a temporary sign displayed for

the short term.’

FARM PLAN REJECTED: Plans to convert agricultural buildings at Startop Farm into nine residential dwellings have been refused by Dacorum Borough Council.

Planners cited multiple concerns, including the gardens for units one to four being outside the agricultural unit’s curtilage. No structural survey was provided, leaving doubts about the integrity of units five to nine for conversion.

The proposed floor plans failed to meet nationally described space standards, while the site's proximity to a car garage raised concerns about potential noise and disturbance. Privacy was another issue, with proposed windows overlooking existing ones at the Long Barn dwelling.

Additionally, no flood risk assessment was submitted, despite the site’s close proximity to Startopsend Reservoir.

WATERS EDGE: The café is bringing back the beloved gelato window, from the Bluebells era. It will return to the canal side very soon! The café is also running some fun Meet Your Role Model sessions for children, where local people talk about their jobs.

LIDL: Work is continuing at the new Lidl site in Tring. See Everything Tring for regular updates and images.

WILSTONE RESERVOIR: A £6 million, 15-month project to reinforce Wilstone Reservoir’s historic walls has begun, aiming to prevent flooding in and around the village.

The Canal & River Trust is strengthening the clay core embankments, upgrading drainage systems, and improving the washout culvert. Over 2,000 sheet piles, each 11 metres long, will be driven into the embankments, spanning 1,350 metres. Cranes positioned around the perimeter will enable the work to proceed without draining the reservoir.

The statutory safety works - identified in a 2021 inspection under the Reservoir Act - are being carried out by Kier, with the main construction phase running from June to March 2026.

From this month, the reservoir dam footpath will be closed, with pedestrians diverted through an adjacent field to maintain access to the farm shop and café. Other Tring reservoir footpaths and Startop’s End Reservoir car park will remain open.

In September, Wilstone Reservoir’s car park will shut for about four months while piling work is completed and a new footpath built. A brief road closure will also occur, though the farm shop and café will remain accessible.

To limit disruption, Kier will primarily use silent press piling, restricting hammer piling to a maximum of seven weeks, with noise barriers in place to protect wildlife. Some hedgerows will be lowered, and nine trees removed for access, but biodiversity enhancements—including reed bed improvements and new tree planting—are planned to offset habitat loss.

GROWING BRIGHT: Lisa Tervit’s Growing Bright monthly craft workshop at the Red Lion has moved for the time being to the Village Hall (on June 19 at 7pm to 9pm, £20pp, tea and coffee included). And she is also running a session at Curiositea Rooms, Pitstone earlier on the 19th at 10.30am to 12pm (£10pp). Lisa is giving 20 per cent of proceeds from the Marsworth workshop to the Fire Service, following the fire at the Red Lion. The theme will be paper jewellery.

PARTY IN THE PARK: This is at Pitstone Recreational Ground on Saturday, July 12, with free entry. There will be live music, family attractions, food and a bar.

ART TRAIL: Bucks Arts Weeks are underway, and venues include Field View, Castle Street, Wingrave, where 13 talented artists, including Marsworth’s Carrie Kearsey, will be exhibiting their work from June 13 to 15 June and from 20-22 from 10.30am to 5.30pm. Wingrave Open Gardens are also on June 20 and 21.

FLOWER FESTIVAL FUNDRAISERS: This year’s Marsworth Flower Festival will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25.

A fun quiz night is being held on Saturday, July 26, to raise funds. Tickets are £10 per person, including turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice.

The team is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to cover the refreshments tent, BBQ, and Pimm’s tent and additional flower arrangers are welcome. Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor the programme, and flower displays. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

BEACONLIT: Your local book festival is back! On Saturday, July 12, BeaconLit 2025 will be held at Ivinghoe Town Hall and Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, LU7 9EP. The website includes author biographies and ticket information. Beaconlit.co.uk.

OPEN GARDENS: Drayton Beauchamp Open Gardens will be on Sunday, June 22, from 1pm to 5pm. Visit a variety of interesting gardens, enjoy tea and homemade cakes, browse the plant stall, visit the 800-year-old St Mary's Church and support chosen charity The Sunnyside Trust, which trains people with learning disabilities to acquire skills.

