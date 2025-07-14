MARSWORTH: Ressies look 'more like a London park' now!

Villagers have noted on Everything Marsworth that the reservoirs have been changing, with many trees gone. One says that where there used to be an information board about birds, now there is just a sign telling you what you can and cannot do.

Marsworth Parish Clerk comments that Canal and River Trust is risk averse and very short of funds. This stems from works required to all sites following a dam burst at Debden, and the government reducing funding.

‘Our reservoirs here certainly don’t look the same now, with the loss of vegetation and trees.’

One resident adds that Marsworth Reservoir ‘looks more like a London park now. Not the reservoir I once knew.’ Another says: ‘True, but the reservoirs are safer now.’

And certainly, many of us miss the spectacular starling murmurations that used to take place there through the winter months.

Meanwhile, a giant crane has appeared next to Wilstone Reservoir, as part of the large-scale works being carried out to stabilise the banks with piling.

This has led to online jokes that the local farm is diversifying into bungee jumping.

THE TRING ‘ODOUR’: The sewage works in New Mill, Tring, at Tringford Road near Heygates Flour Mill, have reportedly been very smelly lately, Residents affected are being urged to complain to Thames Water on 0800 316 9800 or on its website.

One local says on Everything Tring that the problem is still occurring because they are trying to process sewage from other areas and the site cannot cope.

‘The smell is appalling for local residents. Please stop. In 26 years of living here there has never been this problem except in the last few months. Please stop taking in sewage from other areas that the site cannot handle.’

Thames Water has said that it is deploying odour suppression sprays. In response to local complaints, it has said that over the next five years it is investing heavily in capital upgrades to sludge reprocessing centres.

‘To help us manage while assets go out of service, we’ve had to set up a lining plant at Tring, to ensure we can keep pace with our processing demands.

‘This is a permitted activity and will be required for at least the next five years, as we deliver the upgrades required on our sites, to meet new environmental standards.’

PUB BAND: The Anglers Retreat, Marsworth, says Back in the Night will be performing at the pub on Saturday, July 19. No tickets required – just turn up.

OUTDOOR THEATRE: Perseus & Andromeda – a fun drama about teenage dilemmas - is being performed in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Pitstone, on Wednesday, August 20. Bring your own chairs and perhaps a picnic. Tickets at Ticketsource.co.uk

FUN QUIZ NIGHT: There are still a few tables available for the Marsworth Fun Quiz Night on Saturday, July 26, starting at 7pm. The event is raising money for the Marsworth Flower Festival, which takes place over the August Bank Holiday. Tickets are £10 per person and include a choice of turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice. To book, contact James on 07399 494041.

LITTER PICKERS NEEDED: More litter pickers are urgently required to help keep the village tidy. Volunteers meet for one hour per month, on the third Sunday at 11am. There is no need to commit to every month. If you can help, contact the parish clerk.

FOOTBALL: Cheddington is playing Tring for the Grand Union Cup on Saturday July 19 at Cheddington Recreation Ground from 2pm. Food from Rural Roasts, bar, kids fun, raffle and music.

Village Show: The Long Marston Village Show will be held on Saturday, August 2, from 2pm. Highlights include New Moon Morris dancing, a fun dog show, a horticultural show, a barbecue, and a variety of stalls and games.

Marsworth Flower Festival: The Marsworth Flower Festival will take place from August 23 to 25 with an "Around the World" theme. Volunteers are needed for the refreshments tent, BBQ, Pimm’s tent, and to help with flower arrangements. Local businesses can sponsor the programme or flower displays. Donations of church photographs, tombola prizes, jigsaws, baskets, baked goods, and musicians to provide live background music are also sought. For more details, visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk.

WINDMILL FEST: This is on Sunday, July 27 from 12pm to 5pm at Pitstone Pavilion.