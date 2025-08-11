Pub-goers from the village and local area have turned out in their hundreds to welcome the reopening of the Red Lion, after the devastating fire that closed it in May.

Pete Oxley, who manages the pub with wife Mandy, says: ‘It’s been quite humbling how many people have shown up. The back garden and all the tables at the front and across the road have been full most of the weekend.

‘A lot of people have missed the pub, and most are excited that we’re up and running again. They’re just pleased to be back at their local.’

Mandy added: The last few nights have been lovely. The whole village has turned out – it’s been really good.’

Round the back: Repairs start on the Red Lion this week, following a devastating fire in May. Picture: Graham Hollands

On Saturday evening The Souvlaki House van served customers, and more food vans are being booked, as well as a couple of music events.

One customer, Graham, posted on the pub's Facebook page: 'Fabulous evening finally getting back to the Red Lion, Marsworth, after the fire in May. Superb food from The Souvlaki House. It has arisen from the ashes!'

And Hector’s House, a charity the pub supports, posted: ‘After everything you’ve been through, it must feel so special to welcome everyone back. A real joy for the Marsworth community and beyond.’

The pub’s own kitchen is unlikely to open for some months while major repairs are carried out, but customers are very welcome to bring in takeaways or order meal deliveries to enjoy there, says Pete.

Back serving: The Grade II listed pub was packed with customers all weekend. Picture: Graham Hollands.

On Thursday at lunchtime, the Red Lion reopened for drinks, after numerous volunteers from the village cleaned and painted the bar and helped get everything ready.

Today (Monday), scaffolding is due to be erected on the fire damaged left side and alongside the outbuildings at the rear, as expert repair work finally begins after the shocking fire which left gaping holes in some roofs, but fortunately spared the thatched section and left the bar comparatively untouched.

Liability has not yet been established and Pete says they may never hear the outcome, but a large team of loss adjustors is working on it, and forensics experts have taken away an electrical inverter and lengths of copper wiring.

A large extractor fan had been fitted to the kitchen two weeks before the fire, as it was required as part of gas safety certificate requirements.

Opening night: Customers flocked back on Thursday night and over the weekend.

Fortunately, the pub was properly insured, and the insurers will now arrange full repairs in line with the Grade II listed building’s heritage needs.

Pete and Mandy are looking forward to welcoming more customers back to this fantastic location over the coming months, as the restoration progresses.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Marsworth’s wonderful Flower Festival is returning for the first time since the pandemic, with much to offer this year for all ages, including incredible flower arranging displays on an Around The World theme, delicious home-made refreshments and local sourced produce available all weekend over the bank holiday, from August 23 to 25. On the Saturday and Monday, it’s open from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday it will open at 11.30am.

The festival will help raise much needed funds for All Saints Church, Marsworth. You can book a pew end dedication for £15 by emailing [email protected]. Help with baking and serving refreshments is needed, too.

Red Lion: Pub manager Pete Oxley says he has been 'humbled' by the response from customers, who turned up in their hundreds to welcome the pub's reopening after a fire.

ANGLERS RETREAT BIG GIG: This will be on Monday, August 25 from 12 noon to 11pm, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, with live music all day at the pub garden next to the reservoirs in Startops End, Marsworth. Free entry, barbecue, raffle and top bands performing throughout the day.

DOTTIE ABOUT CAKE: It’s good news that the lovely Dottie About Cake, formerly of Little Heath Farm, Potten End, is reopening locally – at Long Marston’s Home Ground, a new community café behind the Victory Hall. From Saturday, August 16, it will be open Tuesday to Sunday, serving breakfast baps, croissants, light lunches, delicious cakes and afternoon teas and more. The café is run by Helena, from Marsworth.

PARKING IN TRING: After an outcry from local people, free parking for the first half an hour is being reintroduced in Tring High Street’s parking bays. It is hoped the change can be introduced from September says Councillor Sally Symington, Leader of Dacorum Borough Council.

MARSHCROFT: Two inspectors have been appointed to review the Dacorum Local Plan, which includes a fresh bid by Harrow Homes to create a massive Marshcroft development of 1,400 houses at Tring, including 700 affordable homes. And there’s a development planned at New Mill. A hearing will open at 10am on September 16 at Dacorum Council Chamber and will run for four days.