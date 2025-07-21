Marsworth: Flower Festival is always a fabulous event!

Marsworth Flower Festival is fast approaching - set to take place from August 23 to 25 with an "Around the World" theme.

It's always a fabulous event, held in and around All Saints Church - and this is the first one since 2019. It will have so much to offer this year for all ages; incredible flower arrangements and displays, delicious home made refreshments, and locally sourced produce, available all weekend. Don't forget to try your luck in the raffle and tombola, being sure to enjoy the displays with a glass or two of Pimm's, whilst listening to live music also throughout the weekend.

FUN QUIZ NIGHT: There are still a few tables available for the Marsworth Fun Quiz Night on Saturday, July 26, starting at 7pm. The event is raising money for the Marsworth Flower Festival. Tickets are £10 per person and include a choice of turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice. To book, contact James on 07399 494041.

SURGERY: A recent Daily Mail survey of NHS GP surgeries rated Rothschild House, Tring as 668th out of 6,209 with 90 per cent of patients rating it as good.

Flower Festival: The first since 2019, when this picture was taken.

TENNIS: Kids’ summer tennis camps in August are now booking at Long Marston Tennis Club.

PITSTONE FEN: There’s a guided tour of Pitstone Fen nature reserve, close to College Lake, on Friday, August 29. Book at College Lake or on the BBOWT site.

OUTDOOR THEATRE: Perseus & Andromeda – a fun drama about teenage dilemmas - is being performed in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Pitstone, on Wednesday, August 20. Bring your own chairs and perhaps a picnic. Tickets at Ticketsource.co.uk

Litter Pickers Needed: More litter pickers are urgently required to help keep the village tidy. Volunteers meet for one hour per month, on the third Sunday at 11am. There is no need to commit to every month. If you can help, contact the parish clerk.

Marsworth Flower Festival: Coming up over the August bank holiday weekend.

Village Show: The Long Marston Village Show will be held on Saturday, August 2, from 2pm. Highlights include New Moon Morris dancing, a fun dog show, a horticultural show, a barbecue, and a variety of stalls and games.

WINDMILLFEST: This is on Sunday, July 27 from 12pm to 5pm at Pitstone Pavilion. It includes a pup meet, disco, party games and foam party, live music, inflatables, coconut shy, garden games and more, plus included in the ticket, plus chargeable fun fair rides, face paints, food and drinks etc. Buy tickets at windmillprescholl.co.uk/events.