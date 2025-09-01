The road to Aston Clinton is closed for eight weeks, while works continue at Wilstone Reservoir. This is so that the giant crane can move along the road below the embankment.

A steel curtain wall is being installed by piling to prevent leakage from the reservoir and protect the embankments for the next century or so, costing £6 million. Access to Meads Farm Shop and to Wilstone will remain open and accessible during the road closure, which starts beyond its gates. Works will continue until March 2026.

A new, all-weather footpath and steps are being built in addition to the safety works.

WATERS EDGE: The popular café by the canal was full inside and out over the hot bank holiday – but were facing a staff shortage, due to holidays, with just three staff members in to help the owners. It seems that delays in serving led to some rudeness by a few customers. But locals have leapt to the café’s defence, and the owners have apologised on Everything Marsworth to anyone affected and said they will be building up staff and developing a backup plan over the coming months so that this doesn’t happen again.

This Friday (Sept 5) singer Soraya, aged 17, brings an evening of acoustic sounds, food and cocktails to Waters Edge. There’s a Thai Night on Saturday (Sept 6) with a set menu for £26.95pp, and a Bingo Night on Friday Sept 12. Saturday 13th sees a DJ night, with garden dance floor, and there’s live music on Friday 19th. Friday 26th will be a Mexican Night, with a DJ back on Saturday 27th. On music nights, the café will be open until 11pm. A new autumn/winter menu is coming soon.

ANGLERS. The Anglers Retreat raised a whopping £1905.90 for Macmillan Cancer Support, with its Big Gig on Bank Holiday Monday.

RED LION: Howe fish and chip van is at the Red Lion every Thursday from 7.30pm to 9pm. On September 19, the popular Indian street food van is back, and there is a Quiz Night on Tuesday, September 9, in aid of the Fire Service. The new darts team had a meeting on September 2.

DOTTIE ABOUT CAKE: Helena Winter-Brown, from the village, has opened Home Ground Café at Long Marston, behind the Victory Hall and was very happy to see Marsworth residents at the opening weekend. The café is open from Tuesday to Sunday. In October, planting will begin on a new tea garden and there are plans to build a veranda. Helena’s delightful café was previously at Little Heath Farm, Potten End.

AKEMAN: Éamonn Borg-Neal, General Manager of the Akeman which was recently sold to new owners, has posted on Everything Tring that he is leaving the hospitality industry in October to start a new career, which he will share about soon. He says: ‘Tring, it’s been a huge pleasure being part of the community and the hospitality sector and me and my family have loved bringing The Akeman to Tring’s day and night life, but for now, the last of the Borg-Neal’s is to say goodbye.

‘I am changing to a career outside of hospitality so fortunately I get to be part of the town I grew up in - but I could not be more thankful for the memories that I have had at The Akeman, and I look forward to being part of the community in a different way.’

REPAIR CAFÉ: Wilstone Village Hall Repair Café is back on Saturday September 6 from 10.30am to 1pm.

MUSIC: If you could hear music on Saturday night (Aug 30), with a techno beat, it’s likely it was HPDNB Presents: Field Day at Little Farm, Tring, featuring underground drum and bass. This was along Northfield Road, near Tring Station.

FIDDLE CONCERT: The Oxford Fiddle Group will be performing at the historic Pitstone Church, Church R Pitstone on Sunday, September 14 at 7pm in aid of church funds. Entry is £12 (£6 for under 14s) on the door.

LIDL: The new Lidl store in Tring is interviewing, with the aim of opening in February, according to reports online.

MARSHCROFT: There’s still time to comment on the planning application for 1,400 houses in Tring at Marshcroft - 25/01880/MOA. There are plenty of comments on Everything Tring – but so far just 100 or so people have objected on the Dacorum planning portal. A big concern, along with such issues as impact on infrastructure and increased traffic, is that an aviation fuel pipeline runs through the site. The new deadline is September 30.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: The local TVP South Bucks policing team has been made aware of a vehicle/driver acting suspiciously around the Hawridge, Cholesbury and Chivery area. Of particular interest is a Black Audi A3 type vehicle; if seen in suspicious circumstances please notify the police.