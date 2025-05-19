MARSWORTH: Dapper gentlefolk bring motorcycling spectacle to the village

MARSHALLS: With ride organiser Steve Hamilton in the blue suit.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Tring on Sunday was a fantastic success, raising more than £22,000 for Prostate Cancer research.

It started at the Red Lion in Marsworth, where many villagers turned out to wave the well-dressed riders off after their breakfast and then see them return at lunchtime.

Most of the motorcyclists were dressed in dapper outfits – tweed jackets, polished boots and the like - and people came out to watch them and wave in Tring, Berkhamsted, the Ashridge estate and Ivinghoe and Pitstone.

Luke Stockbridge said: ‘What a great day. The highlight for me was the old people’s home in Tring where they were all out waving, along with everyone else. Such a beautiful, friendly day.’

RIDERS GATHER: Drone shot of the Red Lion, Marsworth, on Sunday morning. Picture: Will Adams.

And Biker Kaz said: ‘There was a fabulous turnout of bikes and dapper gentlefolk and it was great to have so much support on the route, too.’

The cheery event, organised locally by Steve Hamilton as part of a worldwide initiative, featured 164 riders on everything from vintage and classic motorbikes to mod-style scooters. Rider Mark Smith, on a Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals, raised the most at £1,187.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit. Australian Mark Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities and raising funds to support the men in our lives. You can give at www.gentlemansride.com/rides/england/tring

ART TRAIL: The Rowsham and Wingrave Area Art Trail runs from June 7 to 22, featuring 20 artists in five venues showing a wide range of creative skills - pottery, sculpture, printing, textiles, painting, pastel drawings, fused and stained glass, metal and woodwork.

RIDERS: The Distinguished Gentlemen, and some ladies, gather before their fund-raising ride.

Venues include Field View, Castle Street, Wingrave, where 13 artists including Marsworth’s Carrie Kearsey, will be exhibiting their work from June 13 to 22 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

MESSY PLAY: There’s a World Turtle Day Messy Play session at Waters Edge Marsworth on Friday, May 13 from 10am to 11.30am. It’s for children aged 0 to 4. £6.96 per child.

GREEN WEEK. Berkhamsted and Tring Great Big Green Week features a series of events from June 7 to 15.

STEAM RALLY FLYPAST: The organisers of Marsworth Steam and Classic Rally are extremely excited to announce the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be carrying out a FLYPAST at this year's rally to include two Spitfire planes! (Subject to weather).

It will be taking place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15 at Startops Farm, Marsworth.

For details on how to find this fantastic event, visit www.marsworthsteamrally.co.uk. More than 20 full-sized steam engines and hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles are expected. Plus there is plenty of family entertainment, a beer tent, refreshments and lots to keep children amused, from face painting to a visit by a Tring Fire Engine. Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children, supporting local charities and community projects.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: It is welcome news that there will be a Flower Festival this year – the first since 2019. It will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25.

The team is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to cover the refreshments tent, BBQ, and Pimm’s tent and additional flower arrangers are welcome. Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor the programme, and flower displays. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

WENDOVER ARTS FESTIVAL. This will be from May 24 to 26, in Church Lane, Wendover. More than 70 wonderful artists will be there with their work which will be available to purchase including paintings, photography, jewellery, glass, pottery, ceramics, cards, prints and textile art.

PLANT SALE: This will be in the churchyard on Saturday June 7, from 2pm to 5pm, with tea and cakes also on sale. Please bring any plant donations beforehand.

BEACONLIT: Your local book festival is back! On Saturday, July 12, BeaconLit 2025 will be held at Ivinghoe Town Hall and Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, LU7 9EP. The website includes author biographies and ticket information. Beaconlit.co.uk.

MATILDA: Matilda The Musical will be performed at Cheddington Village Hall on Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29. Tickets are £15 and £12. Book on 01296 660872.

OPEN GARDENS: Drayton Beauchamp Open Gardens will be on Sunday, June 22, from 1pm to 5pm. Visit a variety of interesting gardens, enjoy tea and homemade cakes, browse the plant stall, visit the 800-year-old St Mary's Church and support chosen charity The Sunnyside Trust, which trains people with learning disabilities to acquire skills.

PITSTONE CHURCH. The redundant church on Church Road, in Pitstone, will host a performance of The Three Musketeers by This Is My Theatre on Tuesday, June 3, in the churchyard. It promises lots of sword fights! And on Friday, July 4, there is a wine and cheese sampling planned. There are also plays and concerts in August and September.