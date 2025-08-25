MARSWORTH: Community comes together for Flower Festival

Festival: Neil Gurney's Egyptian-themed display is a triumph

Marsworth Flower Festival has returned in its full glory after six years, providing a wonderful event to enliven the bank holiday weekend.

In All Saints Church, 24 skilful flower arrangements on an Around the World theme greet visitors. They range from Neil Gurney’s floral depiction of Egypt to Carrie Kearsey’s Nepalese-inspired arrangement.

All are of a very high and imaginative standard, created by flower arrangers from the village and wider local area, and are complemented by pew end decorations and dedications.

A barbecue stall serving sausages, burgers and bacon baps and a refreshment marquee in the churchyard have been keeping the consistently steady stream of visitors well fed, while Pimm’s is available and personalised flower arrangements are being made to order in another tent. It all makes for a lovely atmosphere and a chance to catch up with neighbours and friends – and follows on from the huge annual steam rally held in Marsworth in June.

Vintage bus visits pub: Co-owner of the bus, Iain Puddephatt, with pub co-manager, Amanda Oxley

Chairman Neil Kennedy says: ‘It’s a reflection of the community coming together to create a fantastic event - the first Flower Festival since Covid. New volunteers have come forward to join the more experienced ones. It’s also great to see people who used to live in the village coming back to catch up with old friends.’

The team had only six months instead of the usual 18 months to fundraise to cover basic costs. But a series of events was quickly arranged. ‘And we had fantastic support from a huge number of sponsors,’ says Neil.

The flowers arrived on Wednesday and were sorted into 25 stations (including one for the pew ends), according to a detailed plan. Then Thursday was a ‘full-on day’ getting the arrangements ready and setting up all the infrastructure, from marquees to portable loos and a skip, ready for the Saturday to Monday opening, says Neil.

Tuesday will be spent clearing down, with people taking their pew end decorations home or leaving them on graves. And the team is trying to do as much composting as possible with the greenery that’s left.

Flower Festival: Neil Kennedy (pictured) and his dad Bob, the parish council chairman, led the organising committee

Congratulations to all involved on creating such a beautiful and heart-warming village event, much enjoyed by everyone who visited.

MUSIC AT THE PUBS: The village pubs have also been very busy over the bank holiday weekend. The Anglers Retreat has a full day of live music today (Monday), The Big Gig, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

And on Saturday, the Red Lion hosted a Sounds of Summer concert in aid of its chosen charity Hector’s House, when all tables around the pub were packed with people enjoying the music and food from a grill and barbecue food van.

The Red has recently reopened after a fire and is serving drinks and cheeseboards. Food vans are being regularly booked, including a smoked burger van on September 5 and a fish and chip van most Tuesdays and Thursdays. An Indian street-food van from Coventry is also coming soon.

On Sunday, the Red Lion was visited by a rare, vintage London coach-version bus, owned by villagers Michael Narduzzo and Iain Puddephatt. In 1985, they saw the bus at a vintage rally and asked the owner if he would sell it to them – and 20 years later he did! Michael and Iain have done a lot of work on the gleaming bus themselves, including getting the seats authentically reupholstered – and it really is very impressive, instantly bringing back memories for many who stepped inside.