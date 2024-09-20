Marlow showcases its style with a Fashion Night Out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marlow will hold its second Fashion Night Out on Thursday, 26 September, with late night shopping, talks and demonstrations from fashion, hair and beauty experts.

Visitors can meet wellness experts, try out health and fitness experiences and get style inspiration to shop the new A/W collections.

The event, which will see businesses on the High Street join forces to offer their services, will kick off with Lucia Santa Maria, the costume designer from the upcoming TV show, The Marlow Murder Club 2, give a talk at Court Garden House on ‘Building Confidence with Fashion’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local hair and make-up artists Lindsey Jewell and Olivia Jerrard who have worked extensively in the film and TV industry will also be on hand to offer hair and make-up tips.

Lucia Santa Maria - Costume Designer

You will be able to try out some great health and fitness tech with local wellness experts in the Sweaty Betty store on the night and nutritionist Brigette Hancock will be launching her new book, ‘Live Like a Lobster’ in the Marlow Bookshop, while Urban Escape will be offering free mole checks.

Local photographer Stacey Ivy will have a temporary studio in Nook with a fashion shoot for pets while the interior design team at Susie Watson Designs will focus on home style, with mood boards and sharing design ideas.

The shops will be open until 8pm with complimentary drinks, special offers and lots of activities along the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will culminate in a showing of The Devil Wears Prada, at the Everyman cinema.

Krista Madden, event organiser and founder of In Your Element Events and the Marlow Living Loyalty App, said: ‘Marlow has such a vibrant High Street and is full of so much creative talent, the evening is a great opportunity for the community to come together to collaborate, inspire and entertain.’

Katherine Croom, Managing Director of Sorbon Estates, which is sponsoring the event said: ‘We’re pleased to be able to support this event and showcase the High Street and the wide variety of shops and experiences available.

"We know that attendees are going to experience an evening where they can relax and enjoy everything that Marlow has to offer.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the night will be available at https://inyourelementfestival.com/

Tickets to Lucia’s talk are £10 including a drink and are free for Marlow Living Loyalty App subscribers.

Details of the night will be available at https://inyourelementfestival.com/.

Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada are available from The Everyman Cinema in Marlow.