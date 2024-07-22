Make a mini me at Discover Bucks Museum
A chance to decorate your very own rag doll and make some personal clothing for them too!
Monday 29 July & 19 August – Make a Mini-Me
Decorate a rag doll and create some personalised accessories for them.
You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural-use our play corner-try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches-learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own portrait
£4 per participant.
Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm
Suitable for ages 4+ (younger children welcome but may need some help with their craft).
