Make a mini me at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTER
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:15 BST
A chance to decorate your very own rag doll and make some personal clothing for them too!

Monday 29 July & 19 August – Make a Mini-Me

Decorate a rag doll and create some personalised accessories for them.

You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural-use our play corner-try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches-learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own portrait

£4 per participant.

Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm

Suitable for ages 4+ (younger children welcome but may need some help with their craft).

discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/58427?catID=56752

