Local spinal cord injury charity unveils their latest inclusive fashion show event

Photo from Front Row's 2024 show

Ahead of London Fashion Week, a groundbreaking fashion show has been revealed by a spinal cord injury charity to highlight adaptive design, sustainable style and inclusivity in fashion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next month, National charity Back Up presents their event ‘Front Row: Next Gen’, with an aim to redefine what it means to walk the runway.

The evening show will showcase a diverse line up of models with spinal cord injuries, wearing a range of adaptive fashion brands including Intotum, Faduma Clothing as well as sustainable luxury from the UK’s largest preloved designer retailer, Designer Exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curated by fashion consultant Lisa Wisdom, the show will feature eight individuals with spinal cord injuries including actor George Robinson, known for his role as Issac Goodwin in Sex Education, lifestyle bloggers Heidi Herkes and Lorraine Mack, and former wheelchair athletes Ella Archer and Justin Levene.

Image from Front Row, Back Up's first fashion show last year

Back Up has made a significant impact supporting individuals across the UK, where around 105,000 people are currently living with spinal cord injury. Back Up provides practical support, expert advice and vital services to empower people to rebuild their confidence and independence after injury.

Front Row: Next Gen will raise vital funds to support Back Up’s services including wheelchair skills training, mentoring, activity courses and career development programmes for people affected by spinal cord injury.

Lifestyle Blogger Lorraine Mack is looking forward to taking part in Front Row, whose journey from injury in 2004 to runway confidence embodies the event’s spirit. “I love fashion, celebrating life and partying with friends. I loved all of that before my injury and that feeling hasn’t left, which is why I’m taking part in Front Row this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a brilliant event where you can expect good vibes and undeniable energy. Adjusting to life after my injury wasn’t easy, and it took a few years to feel like myself again. It's only when you’ve been affected by spinal cord injury that you truly understand how much help is needed. I’m lucky to have a strong support network, including Back Up, and Front Row: Next Gen is a great way to support this amazing charity.”

Sponsored by law firm and Back Up’s corporate partner Slater and Gordon, Tracey Benson, Slater & Gordon’s Head of Serious Injury in the South, said “True inclusivity allows opportunities for everyone, and this pioneering event is a fantastic example of this in action. We can't wait to join Back Up on the Front Row.”

You can attend the show on September 17th at Battersea Arts Centre, from 6:30pm to 11:30pm. Tickets are available here: https://uk2.emma-live.com/frontrow25