Local professor to give free online lecture on exercise and ageing
Professor Harridge, who has lived near Aylesbury for more than 30 years, is an internationally recognised expert in human physiology and ageing. As Director of the Centre of Human and Aerospace Physiological Sciences at King’s College London, his research focuses on how exercise affects the structure and function of our muscles as we grow older.
The event, organised by ageing research charity the British Society for Research on Ageing (BSRA), will take place online and is open to everyone with an interest in lifelong health and the science of ageing. Attendance is free, and participants can register at:
The lecture forms part of the BSRA’s ongoing mission to raise awareness of ageing research in their Understanding Ageing: Meet the Scientists online series and to encourage healthy, active living across the lifespan.
Event Details
Title: Will exercise slow the rate that I’m ageing?
Speaker: Professor Stephen Harridge, King’s College London
Date: November 5 at 18:30 - 19:30
Venue: Online (free registration required)
Registration: Click here to register
For more information about the British Society for Research on Ageing and its work, visit www.bsra.org.uk.