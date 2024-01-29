Local music festival support local charity, Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service BMK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based on statistical evidence, women dominate the music scene; they outnumber men as musical artists and they consistently top the charts, but this data doesn’t seem to translate to the main stage – fewer than 20% of headline acts at UK festivals in 2023 were female-fronted.

The IWD Fest is not only a fantastic showcase for talented artists, but it shall also serve to generate well-needed funds and publicity for Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes (SAASSBMK). All profit generated from this show will be donated to the charity.

SAASSBMK is the only accredited provider of specialist support for survivors of sexual abuse for all genders over the age of 5 in the county. They have been providing specialist services for our community since 1995, starting as Aylesbury Rape Crisis.

Their services include: one to one counselling, psychoeducation, telephone support, drop-in sessions for peer support, group therapy and advocacy to help survivors navigate through the criminal justice process.

Beki Osborne, CEO of SAASSBMK says: “I’m thrilled that SAASSBMK was nominated to be the charity beneficiary of this event. We view sexual violence as both a cause and consequence of gender inequality, and as such are really looking forward to this event to showcase female musical talent.