Local heroes to be honoured at this year’s Old Amersham Christmas Festival

With just one week to go until the Old Amersham Christmas Festival next Friday 6th December, the organisers are delighted to announce that the winners of the Proud of Bucks Awards will be revealed at the event – the Good Neighbour Award, the Young Champion Award and the Outstanding Group Award.

Organised by the Amersham & Villages Community Board and sponsored by the Clare Foundation, the Awards celebrate what makes a community thrive and honours volunteers and groups who have gone above and beyond to make a lasting impact on their community.

Present at the ceremony will be the Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Cllr Martin Tett, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council, Mimi Harker OBE, Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council and Arif Hussain, Cabinet Member for Communities at Buckinghamshire Council.

Celebrating the Magic of Christmas in Amersham Old Town

The Old Amersham Christmas tree is up and ready for the lights switch-on at the Christmas Festival

The new-look Christmas Festival 2023 was a huge success and attracted over 5000 visitors. This year’s Festival is set to be even bigger and brighter.

Expect festive fun for all the family. Enjoy live music from the Amersham Band, the Rock Choir, the Barbershop Quartet and carols sung by pupils from St Mary’s School. Shop for Christmas gifts in the local shops and boutiques who will open late with many offering exclusive special one-night-only offers. Browse the carefully curated collection of local traders in Cooper’s Market, all while indulging in mulled wine and delicious foodie treats from the local restaurants, cafes and pubs.

No festive event would be complete without the most famous guest of all - little ones can meet Father Christmas and his ‘real life’ reindeers for a magical moment. A vintage fair with traditional ferris wheel and swing boats as well as go-carts and roaming stilt walkers add to the enchanting atmosphere. While face painting, Christmas-crafting, selfies with Rudolf bring more family fun to the festivities.