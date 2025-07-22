Local care home partners with charity to host cinema events for young adults with learning disabilities

Signature at Farnham Common has once again opened its doors to the Buckinghamshire community by launching a new programme of monthly cinema mornings designed especially for adults with learning disabilities.

The initiative is the result of a thoughtful partnership between the care home and local charity Social Link, whose shared values around inclusion and community sparked the idea after a chance meeting at a Buckinghamshire Older People’s Action Group event. It was here that Wendy, Client Liaison Manager at Signature at Farnham Common, and Victoria Fallon, Chief Operating Officer at Social Link, discovered their shared passion for creating accessible and fun experiences in the local community.

The partnership came to life recently, as seven Social Link members and team were welcomed into Signature’s beautiful in-house cinema for a private screening of Sister Act 2, free from the noise and stimulation of a traditional cinema experience.

“It was absolutely brilliant!” shared Sally, a Social Link member, with a proud thumbs up. Fellow member Hannah added it was “like a beautiful hotel with a beautiful cinema”.

Social Link at cinema

This event is now an exciting part of the monthly calendar for both organisations. In August, residents will join for a true feel-good summer moment with a screening of Mamma Mia, complete with refreshments at the interval.

Client Liaison Manager Wendy shared:

“Our residents love to share their home. They’re already looking forward to welcoming the group again, and we hope to build real friendships over the months ahead. As a team, we genuinely value opportunities to connect with the wider community. These moments bring so much joy and meaning to everyone involved, and it’s something we all look forward to.”

Victoria Fallon, COO at Social Link, commented:

"From the moment they arrived, our members were treated like royalty. They enjoyed plenty of laughter and fun while watching the film, and the warmth and hospitality shown by the Signature at Farnham Common team made the whole experience even more memorable.”

Beyond the cinema trips, plans are being made for Social Link’s gardening group to join Farnham Common’s residents for a green-thumbed gardening session in the home’s grounds.

This initiative is just one example of Signature at Farnham Common’s broader commitment to local community engagement. The home regularly welcomes visits from schools, churches and community groups, and will soon be hosting the U3A Old Time Musical Group and participating in the local Rotary Club’s Orchard Day in September.