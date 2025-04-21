Local actors put on award-winning, Broadway show, no-one’s heard of

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Vale Musical Society has cast local actors to bring an award-winning Broadway musical comedy to life at Tring’s DEMBE Theatre this May. Winning five Tony Awards, The Drowsy Chaperone is one of musical theatre’s funniest best-kept secrets.

The Broadway production opened in May 2006 at the Marquis Theatre, it was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, and won five including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. On it’s transfer to the West End it went on to receive five 2008 Olivier Award nominations for Best New Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, and Best Costume Design.

Despite its rave reviews and accolades, it did not run for long before touring and then closing for good. Consequently it is an oft unheard of musical, yet hugely popular especially amongst performing arts colleges, universities, schools and theatre groups.

The Vale Musical Society has decided to put the show on to open it up to a whole new audience and is thrilled to be bringing such an unusual, hilarious and visually stunning show to life for everyone.

In rehearsals

A strange title?

The Drowsy Chaperone is a musical within a comedy and uses the ‘show-within-a-show’ format to tell the story. The main character is actually the show’s narrator, simply called, Man In Chair. He guides us through the show with encyclopaedic trivia of the cast and characters we get to see.

Set in the mid twentieth century, Man in Chair, puts on his favourite record to cheer himself up; the original cast recording of a fictional 1928 musical, The Drowsy Chaperone. As the needle touches the record, we are catapulted from a humdrum kitchen to a Broadway show, dripping with 1920s glamour, complete with Vaudevillian comedy and Charleston-esque dances.

The titular character, The Drowsy Chaperone, is part of the narrative, but not the key protagonist. She gets the best lines, songs and costumes – think Maggie Smith’s character in Downtown Abbey. There are a staggering 14 principals in the show, played by an impressive cast of local talent.

Jill Neenan in rehearsal as the Drowsy Chaperone

Local residents make their mark

Local director, Mike Thompson, has relished the challenge of directing something that is truly unique in its writing, set, characters and humour. He is reunited with Wendover resident, Lesley Vincent, who is the musical director. The pair collaborated on High Society in 2019, so clearly 1920’s music and comedy is their thing. Mike tells us ‘despite the show not being well-known, everyone who sees it always loves it. I was determined to put on a show that would bring delight, mayhem and humour to the local area, and can’t wait to see the audiences reaction to what we’ve put together.”

Jim Aldcroft from Aston Clinton, has been a passionate member of the local musical theatre community since 2019 and is now the Chairman of Vale Musical Society. He plays Aldolpho, the larger-than-life lothario: the world’s greatest, most handsome, and talented lover.

Danielle Gaglione from Halton, is a local radio presenter for Trend Radio and runs local children’s youth theatre productions, including her own drama school, Dramarama. This is her second show with Vale, but she already feels like one of the family, playing a pastry chef gangster.

The Drowsy Chaperone

Hilary Weston from Aston Clinton is a long-standing member of the Vale. When she’s not running around – literally like a monkey – on stage, she can be found singing in the church choir, running a Brownie pack, or practising for next year’s Bake Off application.

Darina Barrons from Wendover takes to the stage for the fourth time with Vale and is performing in the 12-strong chorus ensemble who sing, dance and support the narrative throughout.

Accessible performance for charity

Although it may seem at odds with a musical, Vale are thrilled to be offering a British Sign Language interpreter for the opening performance. The Drowsy Chaperone is a visual treat, with sparkling costumes, high-octane dances and slapstick comedy, so the interpreter helps the deaf and hard-of-hearing community follow the story by translating the large sections of spoken word from the narrator.

This inclusivity will add to the visual spectacle which this show is loved for and was particularly important to producer and choreographer, Lucy Ellis. Furthermore, as one of the show’s sponsors, Lulu’s Pet Pantry, has offered to match 10% of ticket sales using promo code BSL25 to the local charity, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.

Vale Musical Society

Established in 1969, the Society has been performing in Tring for many years, and the 400+ strong membership is predominantly from Wendover and the surrounding villages. Although there are many amateur dramatic societies in the area, people return to Vale every year because of its warm family atmosphere and reputation for outstandingly strong shows, with something for everyone.

Many of Vale’s talented cast are in Wendover Singers and were recently seen on stage in a truly unforgettable evening at the Waterside Theatre in a charity concert, ‘Sing out for mental health’ . masterfully led by The Drowsy Chaperone herself, Jill Neenan, and was joined by guest stars including the leading men, David Rhys and Jim Aldcroft.

Jill Neenan is no stranger to the local community as she heads up two prize-winning community choirs and is stepping out from her usual role as Musical Director to be playing the titular alcoholic Chaperone, relishing the role of playing the carefree & tipsy diva.

Tickets are available for The Drowsy Chaperone from www.dembetheatre.com and the show runs from 6-10 May 2025.