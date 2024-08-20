Live bands to rock Buckingham Town Centre this August Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark your calendars for the August Bank Holiday weekend and join Buckingham Town Council at Bandjam for a day filled with unforgettable live music, food, and fun! Set to take place on Sunday, 25th August, from 1 pm until 10 pm in Buckingham Town Centre, this year's bash promises to be bigger, louder, and more thrilling than ever before.

Coordinated by the Bandjam Group and led by Aaron Finch Events, Bandjam is a free music festival featuring an array of well-known talent. This year's lineup includes Twisted Echo, Identity Crisis, Fraud Squad, Blagwagon, The New Inn Credibles, Krissy Mathews, Anton White ft. Tom Crook, and headliners Toucans. All acts will be broadcast live by 3B's Radio.

In addition to Buckingham's fantastic shops and restaurants, popular vendors such as Go Greek, The Vegan African, Addys Chopz, Desperate Dan's, and Mark's Ices will be ensuring everyone stays well-fed throughout the event. The Kings Head will also be hosting a pop-up gin bar, adding a touch of local flavour to the day's festivities.

Bandjam is proudly supported by Buckingham Town Council, which provides essential funding and logistical support to make the event possible. The event is also sponsored by local businesses including Paragon, Dipalee Lounge, Timpson, Warm Conservatory Roofs, and 3B's Radio.

Anton White and Tom Crook

Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee, Councillor Robin Stuchbury, said: "The Town Centre & Events Committee is committed to hosting vibrant events and promoting live music in Buckingham. We are thrilled to collaborate with Bandjam in supporting this free community event, open to everyone in the area. This event is made possible through our strong partnerships and the dedicated efforts of our officer team, who work tirelessly to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. We look forward to welcoming you to Buckingham Town Centre on the August Bank Holiday for another fantastic community event."