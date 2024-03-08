Live at the Apollo comedian Esther Manito brings feminine rage to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 18th April, award-winning British-Lebanese comedian Esther Manito (as seen on Live at the Apollo) brings her acclaimed stand up show 'Hell Hath No Fury' to The Stables in Milton Keynes.

Anger is not a good quality in a woman (scorned or otherwise). Or so Esther has always been told. When a woman is angry, she’s labelled ‘hysterical’ or ‘hormonal’. When a man’s enraged, he’s praised for being ‘passionate’ and ‘opinionated’. In Hell Hath No Fury, Esther is at her most passionate and opinionated. She’s tried to keep a lid on it, but a coat rack has tipped her over the edge. It has far too many coats on it and it’s definitely not a metaphor for anything else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Arab Essex girl who will challenge every single preconception of what that means, Esther Manito deftly skewers gender politics, expectations of modern parents and the obscene pressures put on modern women.

Esther Manito

Esther Manito has appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV) and Hypothetical (Dave). She has been heard on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), Mark Watson Talks a Bit About Life (BBC Radio 4), Russel Kane’s Evil Genius (BBC Sounds), Breaking the News (BBC Radio Scotland) and co-hosting Newsjack Unplugged (BBC Radio 4 Extra).

Esther’s debut show Crusade received huge critical acclaim and is available to watch on NextUp Comedy and ITVX. Her second show #NotAllMen won best show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2021. Esther has also supported Alan Davies, Shappi Khorsandi, Sindhu Vee, Jason Mansford, Jo Brand and Al Murray.