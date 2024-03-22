Lights, camera, action: Thame care home launches dementia-friendly cinema club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, is inviting local people to attend the cinema club which will run on the last Friday of each month from 10.30am-12.30pm, starting on Friday 29th March.

Attendees will be shown a variety of classic ‘feel-good’ films in the comfort of the care home’s cinema, a safe, social and supportive environment, with the aim of encouraging those living with dementia to reconnect with their past and connect with others.

Family carers will also have the opportunity to meet others in a similar position, share experiences with one another and benefit from the expertise of the Cuttlebrook Hall team.

Visitors can also enjoy refreshments during the film, as well as coffee and cake in the home’s café afterwards.

Alana Corr, Home manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “Here at Cuttlebrook Hall, we strive to create a sense of belonging within the home and the wider community, and this includes those living with dementia and those who care for a loved one with the condition.

“Reminiscence therapy, including watching older films, has a multitude of benefits to those living with dementia. It allows them to feel confident in their memories, and to engage comfortably with others by telling stories and sharing thoughts. These sessions can also enable those caring for a loved one to meet others in a similar position, to show them they are not alone, and to allow them a space where they can share their experiences and feel supported too.

“We’re looking forward to getting our popcorn at the ready and welcoming the community to our very first screening!”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, hair salon and café and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager, Jason Ilewellyn, on 01844 700183, or email [email protected]