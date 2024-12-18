Level up in 2025: Code Ninjas Aylesbury hosts free coding open day for local families

Local kids and parents are invited to level up their computer science skills at an exciting Open Afternoon hosted by Code Ninjas Aylesbury on Saturday, January 11.

Held at the Bucks New University Campus, this free event promises a fun and hands-on introduction to coding, gaming and STEM for children aged 5 to 14.

Launched by best friends Robin Theakston and Charlie Gunn in 2022, Code Ninjas Aylesbury is where coding is cool, gaming is celebrated and children learn through interactive projects that make computer science fun and accessible.

The Open Afternoon has something for everyone – whether you are an aspiring game developer, a curious problem-solver or a parent eager to discover how coding can benefit kids in today’s digital world.

Charlie Gunn and Robin Theakston

“We’re excited to invite local families to experience what Code Ninjas has to offer in 2025,” said Robin.

“Kids can build their very own video game, creating their characters and making the game interactive. For younger ones, they’ll have fun with visual coding projects like our popular ‘Dance Party’, where they can animate their favourite characters. It’s a great way to see how coding builds skills like problem-solving, creativity and confidence – and all while having a blast!”

Between 3:30pm and 4:30pm, kids will have the chance to explore a range of STEM projects available in the Dojo alongside Code Ninjas Aylesbury’s main curriculum programmes – including LEGO® Robotics, micro:bits and Snap Circuits. But the Open Afternoon is not just for kids.

“Parents can also explore our curriculum and new learning platform, IMPACT, which was developed in partnership with Microsoft,” said Co-Owner Charlie Gunn. “It’s designed to teach computational thinking and coding concepts in an engaging and interactive way.

"Plus, parents will get to see how tech is evolving, with features like Home Access for Ninjas – the name we give to our students – and our Parent Portal keeping learning both structured and fun at home.

“We’re also incredibly proud of the management and Sensei teams we’ve built here in Aylesbury. We’re looking forward to welcoming parents, sharing the educational benefits of computer science and answering any questions to help families see if our programmes are the right fit for their children in the new year.”

As developments in AI and emerging technologies take centre stage heading into 2025, the team sees the Open Afternoon as a chance to show that tech is constantly evolving. It’s a perfect opportunity for children and parents to explore how staying engaged with these advancements can unlock exciting opportunities now and in the future.

“We believe every child has the potential to become a creator, not just a consumer, of technology. The skills kids develop at Code Ninjas are more than just coding – they’re skills for life, and we can’t wait to welcome new families to join us on this journey in 2025,” said Robin.

Spaces for this special Open Afternoon are free but limited, so families are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot.

To secure your place at the Open Afternoon, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1115267407839 or to find out more about Code Ninjas Aylesbury, visit www.codeninjas.co.uk/aylesbury-bkm-uk.