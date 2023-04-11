News you can trust since 1832
Legendary Stiff Records co-founder brings one-man show to Aylesbury

The enigmatic co-founder of Stiff Records worked with The Pogues, Ian Dury, and other world famous acts

By Apertus IllustroContributor
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST

There is only a few who could tell their first hand experience with world renowned stars. Dave Robinson is certainly one of them...

Dave Robinson, the irrepressible, enigmatic co-founder of Stiff Records is a delight, and will be chatting about his fascinating career at an Aylesbury event.

Dave Robinson is one of the music industry’s true legends responsible for launching the careers of some of the biggest UK’s biggest names:Elvis Costello, Ian Dury, Kirsty McColl, Madness and the Pogues

Dave Robinson
Dave Robinson
In the 1960s, he started out as a photographer taking photos of the Beatles at the Cavern in Liverpool, tour managing Jimi Hendrix and touring with Pink Floyd in the USA.

In the 1970s with Jake Riviera, he started Stiff Records and signed The Damned, Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe, Tracey Ullman, Jona Lewie, Ian Dury and The Blockheads, Kirsty MacColl, The Adverts, The Pogues, Madness and many more.

Then in 1984. Dave went onto run Island records – for Chris Blakewell, where he worked with the likes of U2, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Robert Palmer and made Bob Marley a household name. Island released the ‘Legend’ compilation, which is one of the biggest selling albums of all time, currently on 44 million sales.

Dave Robinson is a naturally engaging person – he must be to have had such an amazing life. Surprise, fun, laughter and a real insight into the workings of the music industry.

See his one man show in Aylesbury at The Petri Dish on 13 Thursday from 7:30pm.

