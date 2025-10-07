Michael Hall

Black History isn’t just about famous figures — it’s about the people who shaped our own communities. This Black History Month, join us in celebrating a local legacy that began right here in Buckingham.

The theme this year, “Standing Firm in Power and Pride,” highlights the profound contributions of Black leaders while looking forward to a future of empowerment.

On Thursday 23rd October at 7:30 PM, the Vinson Building, University of Buckingham, will host Legacy in Action: Black History Made Local, an inspiring evening dedicated to remembering and honouring Buckingham’s own history-makers.

The focus of the event is Michael Hall, the first Black publican in Buckingham, who ran the New Inn. More than a pub, the New Inn became a vital hub for the community — a welcoming space where everyone could come together.

The evening will be led by David Hall, Michael’s son and founder of Cloudy IT, a global technology company that started from the basement of the New Inn. David will share his family’s inspiring story of resilience, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

This event is free to attend, and all are welcome. It promises to be a moving celebration of Black History Month and a reminder that legacies aren’t only written in history books — they’re lived and remembered in the heart of our towns.

Date: Thursday 23rd October

Time: 7:30 PM. Doors open 7:00PM.

Venue: The Vinson Building, University of Buckingham, Hunter Street, Buckingham MK18 1EG

Free entry | All welcome

Cllr Robina Ahmed, Chair of Buckingham Equality, Community Diversity and Inclusion Group quoted “Join us to celebrate our local black history, unique to Buckingham. A fascinating story of courage, commitment, resilience and progress. But above all, it is a story of family and community, at the heart of our beautiful town."