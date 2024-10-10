Latino Festival kicks off new charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lively celebration of Latin American food and dance is coming to Fairford Leys Community Centre on 12th Oct 2024! The event is part of the launch of a new charity to support disadvantaged families in Venezuela, while sharing the rich Spanish and Latino culture in Buckinghamshire and beyond.

The afternoon event is free and kicks off at 2pm with food stalls, face painting, some Zumba and a craft stalls. The evening event, builds on three previous successful Latin Fiesta nights run by the charity founders, is £12 per ticket, will be full of Latin music, dance and fun for all.

Co-founder iliana Glaister said: “The aim of ‘Hope for Venezuela’ charity is to bring the Latino community, together to support disadvantaged families in Venezuela, while sharing the rich Spanish and Latino culture in Buckinghamshire and beyond.

iliana added “the deepening crisis in Venezuela has seen shortages of essential items and instability. My work over decades as a volunteer in Guides International has shown my that being part of a community, doing something for those in need has a real impact.

The team leading the Hope for Venezuela charity

Not ones to sit back, iliana Glaister and Deyali Omasta threw themselves into ‘doing something’ and held successful Latin themed parties and breakfasts to raise money for the cause. Over the past couple of years, they have sent shipments of aid – clothing, books and care packages. Each one going to young person in need”.

Former Mayor of Aylesbury, Steve Lambert has also thrown his hat in the ring to support the charity. Steve Said: “for nearly 20 years I have been involved in local youth charity. Youth Concern, and I have seen first-hand the positive impact of community support this kind of charity can have. So, I will be there on Saturday with my dancing shoes too. Book your tickets ASAP! Don’t miss out!”

Deyali said: “when we started just bringing people together for a Latin party and some fundraising out of that, we didn’t dream that five years later, we would have built and supported a community drop-in centre in Venezuela and have sent much needed aid packages to this deprived and vulnerable community.

Formally creating this charity helps us be more organised and gain wider support for the young people of Venezuela.”

Tickets are selling well, so don’t miss out, go to our Facebook page Latin Party or email:[email protected] or call 07818 405 002.