Late summer flowers at Dancersend Extension nature walk
Those attending should meet at Dancersend Extension car park (NOT the Waterworks), opposite Hill Farm caravan site at the top of Aston Hill, HP23 6LD, grid ref. SP891097, what3words: loudness.kinks.decide
The event will be held on Sunday, September 1 from 10am to 12.30pm.
Join warden Mick Jones to see the results of transforming ex-arable fields into rich chalk grassland, including a new pond and a refuge for our rare county flower Chiltern Gentian.
A walk at a gentle pace with frequent stops, this walk is suitable for anyone with reasonable mobility, but there will be some uphill and downhill terrain with rough ground.
Stout footwear is essential along with suitable clothing for the forecast as it can be exposed and windy compared with the surrounding area.
The price is £7 + booking fee for adults, £3 + booking fee for children.
For details contact Mick Jones on 07818 624092 or email: [email protected]
