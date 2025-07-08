Kew Little Pigs Farm goes down the rabbit hole again with Alice in Wonderland fun days

Award-winning Bucks attraction invites families to enjoy a magical day out with piggies and playful surprises.

Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham is inviting families to tumble down the rabbit hole this summer for not one, but two magical Alice in Wonderland-themed Fun Days, and they’re promising a pig-tastic adventure for all ages.

The award-winning attraction, which ranks in the top 10 percent of animal experiences worldwide on TripAdvisor, will host the whimsical events on Sunday 27 July and Saturday 17 August, running from 10am until 4pm.

Guests will start the day with a 15-minute health and safety briefing before enjoying a 45-minute hands-on piggy petting session. After that, they’re free to explore the farm and enjoy a full day of Wonderland-inspired fun, including a live DJ, bouncy castle, face painting, fancy dress competition, croquet on the Queen’s Lawn, and a ‘Follow the White Rabbit’ treasure trail. There will also be delicious offerings from a Lebanese food truck, plus free parking on site.

The Kew Little Pigs team are excited to replicate last year's fun - Animal News Agency

Farm owner Olivia Mikhail said she couldn’t wait to welcome families back after last year’s themed day drew rave reviews: “Last summer’s events were one of the highlights of the year. We had so many smiles, so much laughter, and the costumes were incredible. We’re working really hard to recreate the magic this year, with even more fun, flair and of course, piggy cuddles!”

Tickets are priced at £60 for a family of four (two adults and two children aged 3–15), with individual tickets at £20 for both adults and children (aged three - 16). Under 3s go free, making it an accessible and memorable day out for the whole family.

Kew Little Pigs is located at Old Amersham Farm, High Street, Amersham, HP7 0HR, and tickets can be booked now at kewlittlepigs.com.

Readers can get 10% off by using the code familyfun10 at the online checkout.